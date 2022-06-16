ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria native makes dean's list at College of Saint Mary

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xI0wA_0gD01qT500

Peoria native Micah Collins made the dean's list at College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.

He is working on a Bachelor of Rehabilitation Studies.

College of Saint Mary announced its dean's list and president's honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the spring 2022 semester. In total, 140 students were named to the honorary dean's list, while 141 students were named to the president's honor roll.

"I'm so proud of our students, their accomplishments and their dedication and commitment to excellence in the classroom," said Kimberly Allen, vice president of academic and student affairs. "This is a tremendous honor, which is a testament to the hard work they put in throughout the semester."

To qualify for CSM's dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the president's honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

CSM is a Catholic university providing access to education for women in an environment that calls forth potential and fosters leadership. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in many of today's highest-paying, in-demand fields, including physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, physical therapy, nursing, science, education, business and legal studies. Graduate programs are open to all.

