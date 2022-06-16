Investigation ongoing after two people found dead in the Upstate

An investigation is underway after two people an Upstate couple was found dead at their home .Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after they say the couple both were found with gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 call on Hunter Road in Simpsonville around 9 AM this morning. Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead from gunshot wounds. The Coroner's Office has identified the two found dead as, 66 year old Ansel Leigh Bouchillon and his wife 65 year old, Alice Lollis Bouchillon.