Westworld Season 4 Trailer: Yeah, We've Got No Idea What's Happening, Either — But It Sure Looks Pretty!

By Kimberly Roots
 4 days ago

We’re going to be honest with you, Westworld fans: We’re stuck in an endless, wide-ranging loop of “huh?” when it comes to the HBO series’ full Season 4 trailer, which was released Thursday.

Still: It’s a beaut, no?

The slick, roughly two-and-a-half minute preview starts with Evan Rachel Wood’s narration. “This is a story about a girl,” she says. “Every single day she wakes up, the more she sees it. Nobody else can. But there’s something wrong with the world… and that it’s her fault.” Given that Dolores is no longer with us , we’re guessing that Wood is speaking in the voice of her new character, Christina, who is a writer .

From that point on, we’re not sure exactly who is whom, where we are and/or what is going on. The Man in Black gets hooked up to some kind of machine and threatened. Maeve looks mysterious in a cocktail dress. Caleb wanders around a lot of places looking kind of upset. Bernard holds up the maze-ish symbol we’ve seen so often. There are explosions, gushing wounds and a sequence that seems to center on a dam. And then there are flies. Lots of flies.

After more than two years’ absence — the Season 3 finale aired in May 2020 Westworld will return for its long-awaited fourth season on Sunday, June 26. The cast will feature Ariana DeBose ( Schmigadoon!, West Side Story ) in a mystery role as well as the return of James Marsden, who played do-right host Teddy in Seasons 1 and 2.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments to let us know about everything we’re wrong about/clueless regarding/flat-out missing!

