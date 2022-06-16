COVID in Pa. weekly update, June 16: Cases continue decline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2022, there were 17,205 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 8, through Tuesday, June 14, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

June 8 — 2,728

June 9 — 3,658

June 10 — 2,695

June 11 — 1,953

June 12 — 1,440

June 13 — 2,566

June 14 — 2,165

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 21% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 21,812 new cases reported between June 1 and June 7 (as of DOH data from June 8).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 8-14 was 12.5%. This is lower than the previous week’s (June 1-7) percent positivity of 14.1%.

There are currently 1,097 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 109 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down about 10% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 18% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from June 8.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,580, which is 167 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of June 8. There were more new deaths reported from June 8-14 than were reported the previous week, June 1-7.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map , which was last updated on June 9, there are 8 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, 19 counties with a medium level, and 40 counties with a low level. All 10 Midstate counties have a low COVID-19 community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 8-14

County Positivity Rate Perry 17.9% Cumberland 17.1% Adams 15.0% Dauphin 14.4% Lancaster 12.4% Franklin 12.0% Lebanon 12.0% York 11.8% Mifflin 10.0% Juniata 8.5% Statewide average: 12.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of June 15, 66.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 76.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 78.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on June 15.

A total of 22,308,979 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of June 15.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.