ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

COVID in Pa. weekly update, June 16: Cases continue decline

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF9B2_0gD01TMU00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2022, there were 17,205 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 8, through Tuesday, June 14, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

  • June 8 — 2,728
  • June 9 — 3,658
  • June 10 — 2,695
  • June 11 — 1,953
  • June 12 — 1,440
  • June 13 — 2,566
  • June 14 — 2,165

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 21% from the number reported the previous week, when there were 21,812 new cases reported between June 1 and June 7 (as of DOH data from June 8).

Can you get COVID back-to-back? Experts talk reinfection

The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 8-14 was 12.5%. This is lower than the previous week’s (June 1-7) percent positivity of 14.1%.

There are currently 1,097 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 109 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down about 10% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased about 18% since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from June 8.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,580, which is 167 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of June 8. There were more new deaths reported from June 8-14 than were reported the previous week, June 1-7.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map , which was last updated on June 9, there are 8 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, 19 counties with a medium level, and 40 counties with a low level. All 10 Midstate counties have a low COVID-19 community level.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 8-14

County Positivity Rate
Perry 17.9%
Cumberland 17.1%
Adams 15.0%
Dauphin 14.4%
Lancaster 12.4%
Franklin 12.0%
Lebanon 12.0%
York 11.8%
Mifflin 10.0%
Juniata 8.5%
Statewide average: 12.5% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of June 15, 66.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 76.7% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker , 78.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on June 15.

A total of 22,308,979 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of June 15.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Parents mixed on giving kids under 5 COVID vaccines

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids under five are now eligible to get COVID vaccines. They’ll be available in the Midstate as early as Tuesday. There are a number of parents who are excited to get their toddlers vaccinated but there’s still some hesitation for others. Jessica Vogelsong has three kids under the age […]
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania, NJ prepare for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids under 5

PHILADELPHIA - Following an announcement from the CDC, the state of Pennsylvania says it is preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children six months and older. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent panel of advisers voted on Saturday to recommend the first COVID-19 shots for babies and preschoolers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

The bipartisan push to cut corporate taxes in Pennsylvania, explained

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Amid budget negotiations, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans are weighing a major tax cut on Pennsylvania corporations. The state levies a 9.99% tax on corporate net income, the second-highest rate in the country. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Will Pennsylvania residents get a $2,000 check?

Pennsylvania governor announced a plan in April to send $2,000 to residents. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf, announced in April that stimulus checks for $2,000 would be sent to residents. The stimulus will be funded with the money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state’s secretary of human services is calling on legislators to pass the bill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. bill could expand alcohol sales at amusement parks

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — During their noon meeting for legislative business, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will discuss and vote on a bill that would allow amusement parks to expand their sale of alcohol. Introduced by State Representative Ryan Mackenzie, the bill would allow the selling of alcohol by utilizing a Public Venue License. The bill […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf Administration suspends Pennsylvania's biodiesel fuel requirement

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Wolf Administration has announced a suspension of Pennsylvania's two-percent biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension will run through July 26 in an effort to ease the low stock and spot shortages of diesel fuel. It will allow out-of-state diesel to be sold in Pennsylvania, which is one of the only states that requires a mix of biodiesel in diesel. "This step was a proactive measure to help ensure the to help ensure that fuel is available to keep the supply chain functioning and food and other products in the marketplace and on consumer tables during extraordinary circumstances," the administration said in an email. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will monitor the conditions that impact the available supply and the suspension may be modified or extended if deemed necessary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Doh#Icu
explore venango

Wolf Continues Push For $2,000 Direct Payments To Pennsylvanians As Prices Soar

​COATESVILLE, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf’s cabinet member Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead was joined by Representative Dan Williams at Coatesville City Hall on Thursday to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians.
COATESVILLE, PA
The Associated Press

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration, Fish And Boat Commission, And Game Commission Celebrate First Pennsylvania Native Species Day

HARRISBURG, PA – Leaders from seven state agencies Friday highlighted the importance of protecting native species, which are critical to protecting our natural resources, at a stream restoration site at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission headquarters. Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed the first Pennsylvania Native Species Day. The agencies,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBRE

How PA gas prices have changed the past week

STACKER — Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy