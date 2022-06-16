ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Death investigation in Schuylkill County

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday. The coroner said,...

Newswatch 16

Reward offered for missing teen

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the safe return of a missing teenager from Schuylkill County. Police say Kennedy Preti, 15, was last seen on June 10 in Pottsville. If you know where she might be, you are asked to call the police.
POTTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

2 teens killed in Lancaster County crash: police

Update: 15-year-old was driving car before crash killed 2, injured 1: police. One of the two teenagers killed Saturday morning in a single-car crash in Lancaster County has been identified. Roxanne Wilson, 15, of Mohnton, Berks County, and a 16-year-old female passenger from East Earl Township were pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man convicted in kidnap, slaying after bones found in yard

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the kidnap and slaying almost a decade ago of a co-worker whose bones were found buried in his eastern Pennsylvania yard. A Monroe County judge on Friday convicted Michael Horvath, 55, of criminal homicide, kidnapping, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse in the 2013 killing of Holly Grim. The judge acquitted him of a charge of obstruction in the nonjury trial.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Cass Township Woman Faces Charges for Hindering Arrest of Wanted Man

A Cass Township woman is facing charges after she tried to hide a wanted man from police last month. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, Troopers arrived at a home on Sunbury Road in Cass Township to serve a warrant on a man wanted for a domestic violence incident.
FRACKVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Bicyclist dies after crash with car attempting U-turn in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police continue to investigate an accident in the 1100 block of Market Street that involved a bicyclist and a motor vehicle. According to the report, on Friday, June 17, a bicyclist crashed into a moving vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined the vehicle was traveling west on Market […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft ring broken up after discovery of two firearms

Sunbury, Pa. — Two stolen firearms were recovered by Sunbury Police during an investigation into thefts from multiple vehicles over the course of two days at the end of May. Larique Delano Curti White, 18, and three juveniles were linked to thefts that spanned an area from Fifth Street to N. Second and Race streets, police said. Two thefts allegedly involved firearms being taken from vehicles. Police identified the weapons...
SUNBURY, PA
skooknews.com

Suspicious Bag Draws Response from Law Enforcement in McAdoo

A suspicious item in McAdoo drew a response from law enforcement early Sunday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, around 1:00am, on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, a suspicious brown travel suitcase was found in the front lawn of a home on East Blaine Street. It was not known...
MCADOO, PA
FOX43.com

1 injured in York County nightclub shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police is investigating a shooting outside a York County nightclub that sent one person to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday. Police were dispatched to Banana Max on the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard around 1:44 a.m. and found a man...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Red Lion resident killed in York County crash, impairment a factor

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Red Lion man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in York County. The York County Coroner’s office says the accident occurred around 1:37 a.m. on the 4300 block of E. Prospect Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.
RED LION, PA
Public Safety
sanatogapost.com

Former Schwenksville, Pottstown Women ‘Most Wanted’

NORRISTOWN PA – Two women – one of whom once lived in Schwenksville; the other, in Pottstown – rank first and third, respectively, on the current list of “most wanted criminal fugitives” being sought by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The list was made available Monday (June 20, 2022) online.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old Williamsport man lost his life in a car crash Saturday morning. It happened along State Route 15 in Lewis Township in Lycoming County. State police say Travis Fedoriw lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Employees injured during armed Ephrata robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Employees at an Ephrata Dollar Tree store were injured during an armed robbery on Saturday night. Police responded to the 300 block of North Reading Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported man with a gun inside the store. Officers arrived to find the man had already fled with cash through the back service door.
EPHRATA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overnight fire heavily damages home in Reading

READING, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a two-story home in Reading. It broke out around 2 a.m. Monday in a home in the 600 block of Summit Avenue, said Reading police. Flames spread to both floors, and there was heavy damage inside, police said. The tenant wasn't home at the...
READING, PA
abc27.com

One injured from Route 11/15 crash in Perry County

NEW BUFFALO, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident has disrupted traffic and injured one on a portion of Route 11/15 in Perry County. According to dispatchers, the road was closed for a time in southbound lanes just north of New Buffalo. 511PA showed there was a lane restriction in place.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy inmate accused of spitting on two corrections officers

Muncy, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was charged for allegedly spitting on two corrections officers. State police at Montoursville say on May 29, Kimberly L. Felty, 33, was in the infirmary at the time and threw a television in her room. The officers decided to restrain Felty for her own safety. As corrections officers entered the room, Felty spit on a corrections officer in the face, according to the arrest affidavit. Felty then spit on the uniform of a second officer. Trooper Josiah Reiner filed two felony charges of aggravated assault by a prisoner. Felty awaits a preliminary hearing at the Muncy magisterial office. Docket Sheet
MUNCY, PA
skooknews.com

Wallet Stolen from Locker at Schuylkill County Gym

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a wallet from a gym locker in North Manheim Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Friday, June 10th, 2022 around 5:30pm. Police say a thin black male, approximately 20 year old, 5' 8"...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage home in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Schuylkill County Friday night. The alarm came in around 9:30 p.m. along Tammany Street in Orwigsburg. Firefighters from surrounding communities were called in to help. Several streets around the fire scene were blocked off. No cause was listed for the fire...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
