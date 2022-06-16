ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Chucky Hosts Bound Reunion, Industry Return Date and More

By Vlada Gelman
 4 days ago
A trio of Bound stars will reunite during Season 2 of Chucky : Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano are set to join Jennifer Tilly on the Syfy/USA Network horror series , EW.com reports.

Tilly — who appeared during the first season — and Gershon played lovers in the aforementioned Wachowskis neo-noir movie from 1996, while Pantoliano portrayed the mobster boyfriend of Tilly’s character.

Additionally, Tilly’s sister Meg and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke have also been cast in Chucky Season 2.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Industry will return for its eight-episode second season on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9/8c on HBO (and streaming on HBO Max).

* The Jennifer Hudson Show has announced a Monday, Sept. 12 premiere date. Additionally, the syndicated talk show has enlisted Daytime Emmy winners Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent ( The Ellen DeGeneres Show ) to serve as executive producers and showrunners.

* Tiffany Boone ( Hunters, Little Fires Everywhere ) has joined Andre Holland in the Apple TV+ limited series The Big Cigar , playing Gwen Fontaine, the girlfriend of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Crank Yankers Season 7 will premiere with back-to-back episodes Wednesday, July 7 at 8 pm on Comedy Central, per Deadline . Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

