ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU basketball faces Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue each twice in Mike Woodson's second season

By Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyEQP_0gD01CbN00

BLOOMINGTON – June figures to be a revelatory month for IU’s 2022-23 schedule, and the Hoosiers got their first big chunk of news Thursday with the release of the Big Ten’s schedule pairings.

Across the 2022-23 season, Mike Woodson’s team will face Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois both home and away. The Hoosiers will only see Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio State and home, and they’ll play Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State each only on the road.

A substantial and near across-the-board talent drain makes the coming season difficult to forecast. IU is widely seen as the Big Ten favorite, but not without reservations over the Hoosiers' 3-point shooting and general offensive struggles.

Nevertheless, with impactful departures affecting Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Ohio State, Rutgers, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, Woodson's team appears the surest thing.

That league-wide uncertainty makes handicapping those pairings tricky.

On the one hand, trips to Columbus and Madison are rarely straightforward. Indiana hasn't won in the latter city in this century. On the other, roster churn and coaching changes leave Nebraska, Maryland, Penn State and Minnesota all fighting to stay out of the conference's bottom four. The Hoosiers will only see each of those teams once, and three of the four will be road games.

Insider roundtable:Suddenly Big Ten favorites, has Indiana basketball won the offseason?

At minimum, Woodson should have a firm sense of his team's capabilities by the time he reaches the meat of the Big Ten season, thanks to more aggressive scheduling.

The Hoosiers are expected to challenge themselves with numerous high-quality nonconference games in November and December. They'll go to Kansas on Dec. 17, and are expected to finalize a meeting with Arizona in Las Vegas seven days before that. Their status as Big Ten frontrunners should draw them a plum opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge — national semifinalist North Carolina at home would make a lot of sense — adding another bright light to the marquee. And there is the potential for (though not the guarantee of) a Big East opponent in the Gavitt Games in November, possibly on the road.

It seems unlikely at this point Woodson and his staff will add a noteworthy nonconference opponent outside those opportunities, with the rest of his schedule likely filled by guarantee games at home.

The Hoosiers are expected to host a multi-team event at Assembly Hall during the week of Thanksgiving, with games lined up against Miami (Ohio), Little Rock and Jackson State. It stands to reason the rest of the nonconference schedule will fill out with teams of similar profiles, before launching the Hoosiers into the late-November, early December proving ground.

Big Ten schedule dates will be set either later in the summer, or in early fall, when the conference announces its full slate.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Returning IU basketball players to watch

In today’s landscape of college basketball, players who opt out of the NBA draft after their first two years or choose to ignore the option of the transfer portal are a rarity. These Indiana men’s and women’s basketball players had the option to leave Bloomington, whether it was to play professionally or at a different school, but decided to remain Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
rockmnation.com

Recruiting is already looking VERY different under Dennis Gates

After 5 years of covering and watching Cuonzo Martin and his more reserved approach to recruiting, the last few weeks and even months watching Dennis Gates has left us all shellshocked. From the roster turnover so far, to the offer list which continues to grow and grow, what we’ve learned...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Indiana All-Stars take down Kentucky

Hamilton County’s two boys basketball Indiana All-Stars, Carmel’s Peter Suder (left) and Westfield’s Braden Smith, took a moment for a picture after the second of the two Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games Saturday, June 11 at the Southport High School fieldhouse. Suder played well in both games, scoring 11 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Indiana’s 104-77 victory over Kentucky Friday, June 10 at Owensboro, then adding nine points, five rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s 50-35 win at Southport. Smith was unable to play both games due to an injury, but was still there cheering Indiana on. Smith will be heading to Purdue University, while Suder has committed to Bellarmine University.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Indiana’s Mitch envy

INDIANAPOLIS – Call it Mitch envy. Shortly after the university announced last Friday he was stepping away from the job he truly loved for the past decade, Purdue President Mitch Daniels’s various text, email and phone inboxes began filling up. Hoosiers were urging Daniels to run for governor, for president, for mayor of Carmel or Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Kansas State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
City
Columbus, IN
State
Wisconsin State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Arizona State
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
cbs4indy.com

Another heat wave on its way to Indiana first week of summer

INDIANAPOLIS – All sunshine all day long makes for perfect Father’s Day weather in Indiana! After we wrap this weekend up, however, it’s back to the heat for the first week of summer!. Father’s Day planner. 3 record-breaking weather days. Last week, we ended up breaking...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCRC Raceway lives on the legacy of late VCRC driver

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – VCRC Raceway lives on the legacy of VCRC Driver Michael Ferrebee who passed away in December from Covid-19. June 18th drivers from all across the country came to the race course in the Wabash Valley to honor the late Michael Ferrebee. The event also helped raise money for his wife […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
northwoodsleague.com

Kingfish Walked-Off by Jackrabbits in Finale

Kokomo, Ind. – The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits 3-2 in ten innings on Saturday night. Kenosha struck first in the first inning on an Ian Collier double play with the bases loaded that scored Parker Stinson. They added on in the second courtesy of a Michael Dallas single that plated Anthony Mangano.
KOKOMO, IN
103GBF

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
WLFI.com

A New Chapter: What's next for the Anthrop family

For years, the Anthrop family has been a staple on football fields, baseball diamonds and basketball gyms in Greater Lafayette. Now, with the youngest of four brothers graduating from Purdue, it's time for a new chapter in the family's story.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police promotes Owen County Native

BLOOMINGTON – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Sergeant Michael Wood to the rank of First Sergeant. F/Sgt. Wood will serve as the Assistant District Commander and oversee the district facilities and resources along with being the district administrator and acting commander when designated.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#Ohio State
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita defends new state law protecting girls’ sports against a baseless lawsuit by leftist ACLU

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita continues to defend a new Indiana law protecting girls’ sports against a baseless lawsuit filed by the leftist American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). “It’s called Hoosier common sense,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Biological males have certain physiological advantages that make it unfair...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Central Indiana man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A central Indiana man has pleaded guilty to carrying a loaded gun on the Capitol grounds and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Mark Andrew Mazza of Shelbyville pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Mazza brought a […]
CENTRAL, IN
WIBC.com

The True Meaning of Juneteenth

STATE WIDE--You may have heard about South Bend recently making Juneteenth a city holiday. Several cities in Indiana have done that to celebrate the holiday that commemorates not the Emancipation Proclamation, but the date that freedom was proclaimed for slaves in Texas, which came over two years after freedom was proclaimed by Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
buildingindiana.com

$2.5B for a New EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined executives from Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI to announce the joint venture’s plans to invest over $2.5 billion to build a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo. To support the operation, the companies will create 1,400 new, high-wage jobs in Howard County. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Repeal of state’s gun permit requirement set to take effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) – Police and prosecutors are getting ready for the end of Indiana’s handgun permit requirement in two-and-a-half weeks. Indiana will become the 24th state without a permit requirement on July 1. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says he’s been attending community meetings with police to let...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy