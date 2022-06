The Naperville tornado of 2021 still has residents shaken and frustrated a year later. “Thank goodness we were in the one part of the master bedroom that did not get hit by glass,” said homeowner Marie Whirledge, of Nutmeg Lane, one of the streets hit badly during the storm. Her daughter had just came running to their room after hearing all the noise from the storm just moments before the tornado ravaged their home. “She could’ve been in her bedroom, which was completely destroyed.”

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO