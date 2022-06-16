ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Family killed in crash after birthday celebration

By Talya Cunningham, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwo2F_0gD00kSA00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — An engaged couple, their infant and the driver’s parents were all killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck as they drove home to Wyoming from Colorado.

The victims had traveled to Colorado to celebrate Aaron Godines’ 20th birthday before the joyous occasion turned deadly, with tragedy striking two families.

Oklahoma attorneys charged in medical marijuana scheme

High school sweethearts Aaron Godines and his fiancee, 20-year-old Haile Everts, were recently engaged.

Godines, Everts, the couple’s 3-month-old daughter and Godines’ parents, Christina and Emiliano Godines, had celebrated in Denver and were headed back to Wyoming on Monday when they were rear-ended on Interstate 25 near Highway 66.

“She said, ‘I love you mom,’ and I told her, ‘Make sure you text me when you leave Denver,'” Desiree Everts, Haile’s mother, cried. “And she said. ‘OK.'”

OSDH reports nearly 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases in OK

Everts never received that text.

The 20-year-old’s mother is now faced with the heart-wrenching task of planning funerals instead of the wedding that she had been awaiting.

Deadly crash involved several vehicles, big rig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJbQd_0gD00kSA00
Aaron Godines, Haile Everts and their daughter, Tessleigh (Credit: Desiree Everts)

Investigators believe a 2015 Ford Edge, a 2013 Ford Focus and a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander were in the left lane of northbound I-25 around 1:30 p.m. and slowed for traffic.

A Kenworth semi-truck was also northbound in the left lane when it rear-ended the Ford Edge, which was carrying the family, at an unknown speed, pushing it off the left side of the roadway and into the center median.

The semi rear-ended the Ford Focus, pushing it into the Mitsubishi.

Everts said she found out she’d lost her daughter, granddaughter and future son-in-law in the worst possible way.

OG&E leave property owners with a mess

She said she saw the video footage from the crash, “and I knew that was their car,” she sobbed.

“I just wanted my baby to be OK,” Everts cried, speaking of her daughter. “I wanted all of them to be OK. She was my firstborn. She was my baby girl.”

Family raising money to bring them home to Wyoming

Everts said Aaron Godines was an amazing father and son-in-law. Her daughter leaves behind two teenage siblings.

The couple’s love was described as “undeniable,” but even more so was the love for their baby girl, Tessleigh.

“She had dimples. She was the perfect baby and the best niece I could ever ask for,” cried Haile Everts’ 13-year-old sister, Halin.

Manager fired after gas station mistakenly sells gas for 69 cents a gallon

The Everts and Godines families have verified GoFundMe accounts and are hoping for one thing: “To get them back to Wyoming and laid to rest,” Everts cried. “To have a beautiful funeral to say our goodbyes.”

She said her daughter, her fiance and their baby will be laid to rest together.

The crash is still under investigation. Colorado State Patrol is urging witnesses to come forward with any information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
CBS Denver

Alan ‘Haley’ Mill Identified As Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run Of Cyclists

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) — Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have named 38-year-old Alan “Haley” Mill as the suspect in Sunday’s collision with two cyclists that produced a state-wide Medina Alert. A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver – one of them, a woman, critically. Alan ‘Haley’ Mill (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation) The two cyclists were part of a group traveling eastbound on Highway 40 on the south side of Interstate between two Evergreen exits, according to the sheriff’s office. Mill allegedly...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Wyoming State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Denver, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
County
Denver, CO
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Denver

Denver Police Investigate Deadly Shooting At 22nd And Arapahoe Streets

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting on Monday morning that happened in the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets. An adult female was rushed to the hospital where she died. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles and police crime scene tape at the intersection. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation. ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 22nd St and Arapahoe St. An adult female has been transported to a local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown. Updates will be posted to this thread as they come available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/x5szOt3vZS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 20, 2022
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Authorities Seek Vehicle That Struck Two Bicyclists Near I-70 Exit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two bicyclists were hit by a vehicle Sunday near the Evergreen exits from Interstate 70. Investigators are looking for the driver because the hit-and-run incident appears to be a deliberate act. “I was not an accident,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton told CBS4, “The way it was described to me, it was an intentional act.” One of the cyclists is in critical condition because of injuries suffered in the collision. The other cyclist was not seriously injured. We are looking for this 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900) involved in a hit & run. At...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man shot dead while driving on eastbound I-70 in Aurora

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the area of eastbound Interstate 70 just west of exit 288, the agency tweeted Saturday. On Saturday at 5:35 p.m., Aurora emergency crews were dispatched after receiving a call from a female saying someone was shot on eastbound I-70. Aurora Police Officers and the Aurora Fire Department responded to the location just west...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Traffic Accident#Osdh#Ford Edge#Kenworth
Idaho State Journal

Five people from Wyoming including infant girl dead after semi rear-ends SUV

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette,...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
OutThere Colorado

Hiker calls for help after getting dehydrated on popular Colorado trail

A 21-year-old hiker from Denver was rescued on Saturday after getting dehydrated on Eldorado Canyon Trail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The hiker contacted emergency services at around 2:28 PM when he began feeling sick near the Walker Ranch Loop, according to officials. "The 21-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was able to hike down to the Walker Ranch Trail with assistance, where he was transported up to the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
kotatv.com

Five people dead after car crash

(AP) - Five people from Wyoming, including an infant girl, are dead after the SUV they were in was rear-ended by a truck in northern Colorado. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon. All five people who were killed were from Gillette, Wyoming and ranged in age from 3 months old to 51 years old. Two other vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, and no charges have been filed.
GILLETTE, WY
boulderreportinglab.org

‘Some bruises, some cuts, but it survived’: In the ashes of the Marshall Fire, recovered objects illuminate priceless memories and the intangible cost of the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history

Editor’s Note: This multimedia storytelling project is a collaboration with Colorado-based photojournalist Eli Imadali for Boulder Reporting Lab, Leigh Paterson of KUNC, and published together with NPR. A teacup and saucer. Mother’s ruby earrings. Dozens of marbles and a ceramic baby Jesus. These were some of the objects...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Missing Indiana Teen Found In Nebraska; Colorado Man Jailed

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers find a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana and arrest a Colorado man following a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, NSP was notified by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing teen was believed to be traveling through Nebraska with an adult man.
LAFAYETTE, IN
9NEWS

Tattered Cover opening newest Colorado store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest bookstores is opening its first location outside of the Denver metro area. Tattered Cover will open a new bookstore in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 21. Located at 112 North Tejon Street, the 8,000-square-foot retail store will have thousands of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy