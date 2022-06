DES MOINES, IOWA (June 20, 2022) — State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald celebrated 529 Day with a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution to one family in each Iowa county. The Koppes family was randomly chosen as the Muscatine County winner. "I'm elated to be giving a boost to Kaylee's education savings," said Fitzgerald. "All it takes is one contribution to get the ball rolling. Whether it is $25 or $529, every dollar saved is one that won't have to be borrowed later."

