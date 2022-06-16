ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

North Senior Band gets high marks at festival

By Juan Lasso
Herald Community Newspapers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley Stream North High School’s senior high band members earned Gold, the second-highest rating, on their performance at the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Major Organization Evaluation Festival on May 27. The festival was held at Adelphi University. The festival offers opportunities for music teachers...

