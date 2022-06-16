North Senior Band gets high marks at festival

Smithtown Community Unites with Local Officials to Unveil Major Restoration Effort of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Elected Officials united with the Smithtown arts and local business community last week, nine months to the date after the initial call to action to help save the Main Street Theater. On Wednesday, June 8th, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, together with his administration (Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, and Tax Receiver Deanna Varricchio) and Legislator Rob Trotta, joined with Smithtown Center for Performing Arts President Mike Mucciolo and his board members, Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Franco, and various Smithtown Business Owners to unveil details of the upcoming restoration of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center.
