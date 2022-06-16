North Senior Band gets high marks at festival

Jackie Burnett becomes principal of Landing Elementary School. June 8 was a special night for the Glen Cove City School District. Community members, students, parents and district faculty packed the auditorium during a board of education meeting to lend their support and pride as it was announced that the new principal of Glen Cove High School will be current Assistant Principal Allen Hudson and the principal of Landing Elementary School will become Jackie Burnett, who currently serves as interim coordinator of English for the district. Hudson follows Glen Cove High School Principal Antonio Santana, who will go on to become the superintendent of the South Country Central School District and Burnett follows current Landing Elementary School Principal Alexa Doeschner.

GLEN COVE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO