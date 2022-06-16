ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

World Sea Turtle Day at Mississippi Aquarium

By Malaysia McCoy
GULFPORT, Miss ( WJTV ) – World Sea Turtle Day is celebrated on June 16.

Sea turtles, otherwise known as marine turtles, are reptiles which have traveled the sea for more than 100 years. The seven existing species of sea turtles are flatback, green, hawksback, leatherback, loggerhead, Kemp’s ridley, and olive ridley.

World Sea Turtle Day is a day to recognize the importance of sea turtles and sea turtle conservation. It’s also a day to celebrate the lives of sea turtles and how they greatly they impact the the world.

Sea turtle-friendly lighting a continuing, community effort on Alabama beaches

In Mississippi, there are four living species native to the coast.

Sean Perry, associate veterinarian at the Mississippi Aquarium, said the facility has helped lead the conservation of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles through its rehabilitation and release program.

Perry also said the aquarium is proud to be the home of Banner, a rescued and rehabilitated green sea turtle.

“We are excited here at the aquarium about World Sea Turtle Day as we celebrate sea turtles everyday and not just on today,” said Perry. “We just want to make sure that sea turtles are around longer than you and me.”

To celebrate World Sea Turtle Day, the Mississippi Aquarium is operating regular activities while adding more educational sessions regarding sea turtles.

