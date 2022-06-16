ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Princeton sophomore sensation T.J. Engleman taking his football talents to Hughes

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

After stepping in and starring as a Division I quarterback for Princeton High School as a sophomore, Georgia Tech commit T.J. Engleman will next flash his moves for the Division III Hughes Big Red.

While it may be a curious move, it's more of a family tradition.

His uncle, Lorenzo Engleman, coached T.J. at Princeton but was recently named head coach at Hughes. Much of the Engleman family attended Hughes. Lorenzo graduated from there in 2000 and T.J.'s father, Tranel, graduated in 2002.

"With a move into the city it was just a natural move to have him come on to the team," Coach Engleman said. "We are pumped and excited to have the next generation of Englemans come through here."

T.J. Engleman tweeted some post-workout basketball moves from the Hughes gym Wednesday. Coach Engleman says they're waiting for the final paperwork and clearance from the school principal.

"I'm just trying to keep the tradition going," T.J. Engleman said.

Engleman was pressed into service behind center at Princeton to start his sophomore year when senior starter Mekhi Lynn was injured in a scrimmage. In his first official varsity game, he threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns with 245 yards rushing and two more scores in their opening 58-45 win over Anderson .

Lynn came back later in the season, moving Engleman to a multi-purpose back. Engleman finished with 1,207 yards passing for 16 touchdowns (fifth in the Greater Miami Conference) and 960 yards rushing and 13 scores (seventh-best in rushing).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06c8j0_0gCzyzOv00

His only loss as starting quarterback came against Lakota West.

Joining T.J. at Hughes will be his older cousin Jaleel and Lorenzo Engleman Jr. who also were Princeton Vikings last season. Both are wide receivers.

Jaleel has taken some college visits with T.J. and is ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com with offers to Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Miami University. He was second in the GMC in receiving yards to teammate Rodney Harris II (Ohio University signee) with 647 from 48 receptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSnyu_0gCzyzOv00

The chemistry between the three first cousins is difficult to replicate. It's something Lorenzo Engleman Sr. has seen as a coach and at family gatherings.

"They've all played in the same organization every year since they were six," Coach Engleman said. "Between the Winton Woods Warriors and Hilltop Hawks, they've always been in the same organization."

At Hughes, T.J. will be a jack-of-all-trades, including playing some defense where he hopes to showcase more skills.

"I haven't played defense in a long time," T.J. Engleman said. "I'm pretty good at it. I'm an athlete so I'll do whatever Coach wants me to do."

Playing a limited schedule due to Cincinnati Public Schools COVID-19 policies, Hughes was 7-2 with the one loss to Taft and another to Lima Shawnee in the 2021 playoffs. Chris Mobley moved on from the Big Red to take the head coaching job in West Carrollton near his Dayton home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgRgw_0gCzyzOv00

Engleman goes from spacious Division I facilities at Princeton to a school that marches down a sidewalk and down numerous steps to a public park to practice. The older Engleman's have all made that walk and now a younger trio will do the same.

Coach Engleman likens it to an "old school" workout, something that inspires toughness in a team that might not have the facilities of bigger schools. Much of his coaching staff has also made the walk.

Where there now are steps, former members of the Big Red gridiron crew had cut a trail through a wooded area.

"We know everything about that walk and the tradition that comes with it," Coach Engleman said. "After practice, you still have an extra 20-minute workout. I tell the guys it's like the Rocky vs. Drago montage (Rocky IV). Rocky was training old school. We kind of take pride in having to be able to do these extra things to build our bodies and shape our minds so that physically and mentally we'll be tough."

Hughes is Division III in football, two rungs below where the Engleman's were playing at Princeton. On the other hand, the move could lead to postseason opportunities as Princeton is always among the juggernauts of the GMC and the local Division I powers.

"That's the plan," T.J. Engleman said. "There's going to be a movie this year, there's going to be a show."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20s024_0gCzyzOv00

He understands the criticism of leaving Princeton but feels the family decision was best.

"There's no hard feelings for Princeton," T.J. Engleman said. "They're my guys. But, I'm ready for the challenge."

T.J. Engleman committed to Georgia Tech in early April. Former Princeton coach Mike Daniels, now at Georgia Tech snared the player that he said reminded him of himself: an under-sized dual-threat quarterback.

The Yellowjackets are transitioning from a triple-option attack to a more wide-open style, but either fits Engleman who attended one of their practices and was sold. He also has a 3.9-grade point average which is conducive to playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Even with the commitment, he received a late April offer from Purdue and took an unofficial visit to Ohio State in early May. He had added some bulk and now weighs 175, about 15 pounds more than last season. At the college level, he's being recruited as a running back.

"It's all good weight and we look for it to translate to being a little bit more of a load once he gets to carry the ball," Coach Engleman said.

If you're looking ahead, should all Englemans be cleared, their Big Red debut is set for Aug. 19 when Hughes visits Summit Country Day in the opener.

"We should be pretty good this year, I'm looking forward to it," T.J. Engleman said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Princeton sophomore sensation T.J. Engleman taking his football talents to Hughes

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio. Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). In the top 10, one film won Best […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Anderson Township, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Akron, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to open first Greater Cincinnati location

NORWOOD, Ohio — Cincinnati is getting a sweet new treat next year. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, an artesian ice cream company based in Columbus, will open its first Cincinnati scoop shop at Factory 52, a 20-acre redevelopment on the former site of the US Paying Card factory in Norwood, PLK Communities announced on Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Channelocity

Most expensive Cincinnati neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cincinnati in 2022 is 1,764,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that Charles Manson was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934. Or that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, taught aeronautical engineering at the University of Cincinnati for eight years.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Basketball Moves#Miami University#Ohio University#American Football#Division#Princeton High School#Georgia Tech#Englemans
WKRC

They go up... A look at the staircases around the City of 7 Hills

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever been walking down a street in Cincinnati, seen a set of steps and wondered, "where do they go?" Well, Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman in "Ghostbusters" might simply answer, "they go up". But how many staircases are there in Cincinnati? And who takes care of them? Let's find out.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police were at the scene of an accident Sunday where a car flipped on I-75 at the overpass and landed on Harrison Avenue. Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 11 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital, officers said. It is unclear how the accident...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
WKRC

Metro picking up streetcar route

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro will pick up part of the streetcar's route starting on Monday. A building collapsed last weekend and shut down part of the streetcar's route near Main and Central Parkway. Starting Monday, Metro will provide bus service along the Cincinnati Bell Connector route. Metro will operate that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police arrest man following bank theft

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says a man has been taken into custody following a bank robbery inside a Kroger. Police say on Sunday just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the Kroger in the 2300 block of Ferguson Road for a report of a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank inside of the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5396 Belclare Rd.

GREEN TWP- 1 bedroom bungalow, with lush private yard. - This charming one bedroom home is located at the end of a quiet street. The driveway leads to the garage on the side of the home with an additional covered parking spot. This home has beautiful floors throughout with an updated kitchen, and office space.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Milford ice cream shop to close after being open for a year

MILFORD, Ohio — A local ice cream shop announced on Friday that it would be closing its doors. KraZee Shakes located at 714 Lila Ave. in Milford, Ohio, announced on Facebook that due to "unforeseen circumstances" the business would be closing its doors indefinitely. The post read: "We are...
MILFORD, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy