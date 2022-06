The Greyhound bus station south of Town Street pretty much fills up that block. What was there before the station was built? Bounded by Town, Rich, South Third and South Fourth streets, this block was on the 1812 Columbus plat and saw a lot of history. By 1856, most of its street frontage had buildings: a church, commercial structures, houses and a school.

