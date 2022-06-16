ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Common Sense Citizens of Washington Co. to host candidate Tim Michels on June 23, 2022 | By Bernie Newman

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Co., WI – Wisconsin Governor candidate Tim Michels will be the featured speaker at the Thursday,...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

wizmnews.com

Race for Wisconsin Secretary of State takes on new importance

Chances are most people can’t name Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That is understandable, given that the elected position has few responsibilities. The duties of Wisconsin’s Secretary of State have been stripped by the Legislature over the years, and now the office has the duty of sitting on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. The only other responsibility of the Secretary of State is to serve as the repository for the Great Seal of Wisconsin. That sounds like a boring and ceremonial duty. But actually, it is quite important because that seal is affixed to the document that certifies elections in Wisconsin. For decades that has occurred without any question about whether it should or shouldn’t be done. After the 2020 election, Secretary of State Doug La Follette affixed the Great Seal to the piece of paper certifying that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Despite the fact that Biden clearly carried the state, one candidate for the office says he would not have signed the document to certify Biden’s victory. Republican Jay Schroeder says he would not have signed the document, arguing that one person, the Secretary of State, can overrule the will of the electorate and award the election to someone who didn’t actually win. That is a scary thought, which makes our choice for Secretary of State in the next election more important than ever before.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Culver’s hosts ribbon cutting at new location in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – On Monday, June 20, 2022, the brand new Culver’s restaurant, 1285 E. Sumner Street, held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in Hartford, WI. The new store and location come on the heels of a fire at the former location on Sumner Street that deemed the restaurant a total loss.
HARTFORD, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Like Kenosha, Evers put politics before people in Union Grove

MADISON — A state-run veterans nursing home in Racine County is among the more troubled veterans homes in the nation thanks in large part to a stubborn governor who put politics before people once again. U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Janesville) says the shameful failures at the Veterans Home at...
UNION GROVE, WI
WISN

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspending abortion appointments

MILWAUKEE — Abortion could suddenly become illegal in Wisconsin so Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is adding more abortion appointments through June 25. After that, they're suspending appointments and directing patients to facilities out of state. The reason behind this move is to not disrupt care for those seeking an abortion as the country waits for a decision from the Supreme Court.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

8 Things You Should Know About Tires If You Live In Minnesota Or Wisconsin

Tires are important to people in the Northland. They can make the difference between staying on the road or ending in a ditch in the Winter and skidding in the Summer. Tires can give you better gas mileage, they can help you stop safely if a deer or child runs out in front of your vehicle. Tires can give you a smoother ride, they can help you get through bad weather to safety, and tires can be the difference when you are stuck in the snow or mud and get out.
MINNESOTA STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

First Posthumous Museum Exhibition for Milwaukee Artist Marion Coffey

West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), 205 Veterans Avenue, West Bend, WI presents The Art of Color, a museum debut exhibition of Milwaukee-area artist Marion Coffey (1924–2011) a decade after her death. The exhibition showcases nearly 40 works by Coffey, many of which are on public view for the first time.
WEST BEND, WI

