Phoenix Suns, Arizona Cardinals most-followed Arizona sports teams on social media

A site recently compiled a list of the number of followers every NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL team has on social media and we were intrigued to see how Arizona's four major sports teams stacked up.

And we admit, we were a little surprised by the results.

The list, complied by bookmakers.com , counted each team's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok followers to get each club's total number of followers.

The most popular team in Arizona, according to the list, was no contest.

The Phoenix Suns are easily the most followed major Arizona sports team on social media.

Arizona's NBA team has 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 1.9 million on Facebook, 2.6 million on Instagram and 415,000 on Tik-Tok for a total of 6,415,000 followers.

The state's second most followed major sports team on social media?

The Arizona Cardinals, who have a total of 4,121,000 followers.

Arizona's NFL team has 1 million Twitter followers, 1.3 million Facebook followers and 1.1 Instagram followers. It has 721,000 followers on Tik-Tok.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, who have 1,918,000 followers on social media, are next on the list for Arizona sports teams.

Arizona's MLB team has 611,000 followers on Twitter, 733,000 followers on Facebook, 422,000 followers on Instagram and 152,000 followers on Tik-Tok.

The Arizona Coyotes are last among Arizona's four major pro sports teams in terms of social media followers.

They have 396,000 Twitter followers, 294,000 Facebook followers, 312,000 Instagram followers and 123,000 Tik-Tok followers for a total of 1,125,000 followers.

Arizona sports team lag behind others in social media following

The Suns come in at No. 22 among the NBA's 30 teams for social media followers with the Los Angeles Lakers leading the list with a whopping 52 million followers.

The Detroit Pistons are last in the NBA with 4.4 million followers of their social media accounts.

The Cardinals are 30th out of the NFL's 32 teams in terms of social media followers. The Dallas Cowboys lead that list with 17.8 million followers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are last with 2.4 million.

The Diamondbacks rank No. 29 out of 30 MLB teams in social media followers. Only the Miami Marlins, at 1.7 million, have fewer followers.

The New York Yankees top the MLB list with almost 15 million.

As for the Coyotes, they rank No. 29 out of 32 NHL teams in followers on social media. The Chicago Blackhawks lead that list with 6.8 million followers, while the Florida Panthers have the fewest with one million.

Bookmakers.com also ranked all 124 major pro sports teams by social media followers and the Suns came in at No. 42.

The Cardinals were No. 79. The Diamondbacks were No. 109. The Coyotes came in at No. 121.

