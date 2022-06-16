ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kingstanding crash: Woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Thomas Maguire, 30, was involved in a collision...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Mother whose four-month-old baby was 'abducted when thief took off in her car' breaks her silence on the ordeal and explains why she left the infant in the car

The young mum whose car was allegedly stolen with her baby still inside has opened up on the harrowing ordeal and admitted she shouldn't have left him in there. Adelaide mum Erika Carter left the motor running with four-month-old Jordan asleep in the back seat as she ducked into a deli to buy a loaf of bread in Klemzig on Monday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed for at least 24 years for ‘brutal’ murder of three-year-old

A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police.James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am.The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.Emergency services attended, but Mr Meek was pronounced dead at the scene.Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends at this sad timeRoad Policing Sergeant Peter HendersonHis family have asked that they be given privacy to grieve but also want to express their sincere thanks to the people who stopped and...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Public Safety
BBC
insideedition.com

Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident

A Pennsylvania man died in a fatal car accident moments after he shot off his finger, according to reports. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the unusual incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Gazette. Authorities identified Tyler States, 25, as the victim. Cops reported to the parking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Former police officer who was later disciplined failed to warn colleagues about vulnerable teenager Gaia Pope's disappearance 11 days before her body was found, inquest hears

A police officer disciplined over his handling of teenager Gaia Pope's disappearance has admitted his failings at her inquest. Former police constable Sean Mallon, who retired from Dorset Police in April 2021, said he was 'acting up' as a sergeant in Wareham on the evening of November 7, 2017 when 19-year-old Ms Pope went missing.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Children told to hide under desks as ‘teenagers carrying knife run onto school site’

Pupils had to hide under their desks after three intruders with knives were seen in a school grounds.Armed police rushed to North Birmingham Academy as it reportedly went into lockdown.Officers arrested three teenagers on suspicion of possession of a blade, and there were no reports of injuries.One parent told Birmingham Live that children as young as 11 were ordered to sit on the floor in their classrooms during the alert.West Midlands Police said three people had been seen with a knife before some of them ran onto the school grounds on Tuesday morning.A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am.The school said it worked with police to resolve the issue, and that the lockdown was "in line with the academy’s procedures".Some parents said they found out about the lockdown some time after it took place or on social media.The school said it texted parents to reassure them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
ACCIDENTS

