Ames company AgCertain Industries purchases iconic Iowa blue cheese maker Maytag Dairy Farms

By Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
An Ames company that makes specialty edible oils said Thursday it's bought the Newton maker of Maytag blue cheese, with plans to expand production and add jobs.

AgCertain Industries said it had purchased Maytag Dairy Farms from Midwest Growth Partners, a West Des Moines private equity firm.

Midwest Growth Partners is a shareholder in AgCertain Industries. No financial details were disclosed.

Kori Heuss, AgCertain's spokeswoman, said the companies have overlapping expertise and markets, so it made sense to "work as one company." AgCertain expects to add 10 or so jobs to the dairy's roughly 30, Heuss said.

Frederick Louis Maytag II, son of the founder of the Maytag appliance manufacturing company, established the dairy in 1941. The Maytags collaborated with Iowa State University to create a uniquely American blue cheese made from cow’s milk, with the first wheels going into the aging cave in October of that year.

Since then, American blue cheese has competed with classic European varieties like Roquefort, typically made from sheep’s milk.

Maytag was sold to Whirlpool in 2006 and its Newton factory closed a year later. Family ownership of Maytag Dairy F continued until 2019, when Midwest Growth Partners bought it.

Heuss said AgCertain has no plans to move the cheese-making operation.

"There are expert cheese makers there," she said. "Making Maytag blue cheeses is part art and part science.

"That's what makes the flavor profile work," Heuss said. "That's something that's important. And moving locations doesn't get us the same product."

AgCertain said Maytag has been expanding its product lineup to include new cheeses, artisanal honey products and mead, a honey-based wine.

AgCertain, which employs about 45 people and has its manufacturing operation in Boone, makes custom batches of edible specialty oil from sources as varied as sunflower and watermelon seeds, Heuss said. The company also refines glycerin from byproducts of ethanol and biodiesel production.

Glycerin is used to make automotive, personal care, cosmetics, food and beverage products.

With the acquisition, AgCertain said Maytag becomes part of a larger organization with the ability to accelerate recent successes.

“By combining our two Iowa-based companies, we are able to create deeper branding opportunities and expanded product sales opportunities for both organizations,” AgCertain CEO Daniel Oh said in a statement.

Oh said the combination also allows the company to leverage the talent of management and staff in both organizations, “a combination that will provide a quicker growth trajectory and enhanced employment opportunities for staff members in both organizations.”

John Mickelson, Midwest Growth's managing partner and an AgCertain board member, said in a statement that “the combination of these two companies supports continuing success and spurs greater potential for growth across AgCertain’s growing set of brands, products and services.”

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

