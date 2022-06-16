ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewamo, MI

Tanner Wirth has persevered through injuries, helps lead Pewamo-Westphalia baseball into semis

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2018F0_0gCzxmCv00

Tanner Wirth has experienced the tough breaks.

Twice during the past two years the Pewamo-Westphalia senior been forced to end the football season watching from the sidelines due to season-ending ACL injuries.

The latest of those ACL tears prevented Wirth from using his talents to help P-W wrap up its latest football state title in the fall .

But Wirth has persevered. And he's bounced back from that latest knee injury this spring to help the Pirate baseball team mount another deep tournament run. P-W (23-10-2) has fought its way to the Division 3 state semifinals for the second time in four years.

Wirth has been one of the reasons why, hitting a team-best .423 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs for P-W ahead of its semifinal matchup against Detroit Edison (24-12) at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Michigan State's McLane Stadium.

"He's a competitor," P-W coach Curt Nurenberg said. "Perseverance is something that Tanner exudes. Even if he is not 100%, he will not let on that he's not. He's an individual that just wants to compete and be part of something great and be a part of a team and team success."

Wirth, a two-time all-state outfielder who earned first team all-state recognition in Division 3 from the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, has strived to finish his career strong after the injuries. He's done that this spring, helping the Pirates return to the spot he also helped them reach during his freshman season in 2019.

"It's definitely not a good feeling when you play a couple games of a season and then the third game you hurt yourself in football — and especially your senior year when it's your last time ever playing a sport," Wirth said. "I want to make sure the last time I ever play a school sport I want to go out with a bang."

A calming presence

Nurenberg said Wirth's leadership and presence as someone who contributed to the 2019 semifinal run while earning second team all-state honors has been vital in helping P-W get to this stage for the third time in program history.

"Tanner is a great leader on and off the field," Nurenberg said. "People look to him. People respect him and he's got a calmness to him. I think he's been a key part in just helping people believe that we can do things like we're doing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XI00_0gCzxmCv00

The Pirates have needed that calmness, especially as they struggled a bit early when they dropped a few games with the challenging schedule Nurenberg put together.

P-W dropped an early game to St. Johns, split and tied with Grand Ledge and was swept by Lansing Catholic during a 3-4-1 start to the season. The Pirates were 6-5-1 after a CMAC doubleheader split with Dansville.

Since then, they have gone 17-5-1. The losses came in tight games against CAAC Blue champion Okemos, Diamond Classic champion DeWitt and GLAC champion Olivet, but Nurenberg believes the challenges have paid dividends.

"I arranged a relatively aggressive game schedule to challenge us early on so we could assess what we're good at and areas that we needed to improve upon," Nurenberg said.

"I think the early struggles and the early-on challenges prepared us to push forward and persevere through these more difficult games."

P-W knocked off No. 2 ranked Hemlock and avenged its earlier losses to Lansing Catholic during its state tournament path.

"I think it's awesome that we had a tough schedule," Wirth said. "I knew from the start that they were going to be tough games to win and we were playing good teams, but in the future it would help us. Just watching the team and the improvement we've had from the beginning of the season until now is just awesome."

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Tanner Wirth has persevered through injuries, helps lead Pewamo-Westphalia baseball into semis

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
City
Okemos, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
Pewamo, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persevere#Mclane Stadium#Semis#Baseball#Sports#Pewamo Westphalia#Acl#Detroit Edison#Michigan State#Division 3
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy