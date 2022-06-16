Madison County proposed budget more than $2M more than 2021-22

MARSHALL - Madison County's Interim County Manager Norris Gentry called the county's 2022-23 draft budget "the most difficult budget year any of (the board members) has ever seen" in his draft message June 1.

The board met June 6 to discuss its 2022-23 budget, and will meet again June 28 to vote on the proposed draft.

The budget represents no increases in the property tax rate at 50 cents per $100 in valuation, according to a copy of the proposed budget ordinance, available on the county's website .

The proposed General Fund budget is $30,807,493, more than $2 million more than last year's budget of $28,533,909.

General Fund breakdown

The following amounts are appropriated in the General Fund for operation of the county government and its activities:

General government - $3,886,953

Public safety - $8,201,844

Transportation - $717,265

Health and human services - $4,325,269

Community services - $881,400

Social services - $5,156,825

Economic and physical development - $1,023,395

Education - $4,309,697

Culture and recreation - $785,178

Contingency - $100,000

Capital outlay - $100,000

Debt service - $1,234,667

Transfer to revaluation fund - $85,000

"Looking forward, the county will commence the development of a Capital Improvement Program that will identify needs and prioritize capital outlay items," Gentry said in the budget message. "This program will be comprehensive and involve key partners such as the Madison County Board of Education and their staff. The objective of this approach is to provide a blueprint on the vision for Madison County that details how the plan will be implemented."

According to Gentry, the county's unrestricted fund balance has increased by more than $3 million in the last two years.

"This is very significant," he said in the budget message. "This is necessary to be able to operate from the end of the fiscal year until the property tax receipts begin to be realized. The fund balance also provides working capital to transition from one fiscal year to the next without having to disrupt services or finance operations through some form of borrowing.

The estimated General Fund revenues include:

$12.4 million from the current year's real property taxes.

$7.8 million from intergovernmental revenues.

$4.9 million from the local option sales tax.

$1.8 million in a transfer from Fund Balance.

$1.5 million in fees.

$1.1 million from the current year's motor vehicle taxes.

The proposed budget also allots $527,500 in the Occupancy Tax Fund for the development of tourism in the county.

Additionally, $2.24 million is appropriated in the Landfill Fund for the operation of the county landfill. The budget allots $251,481 for recycling and $26,500 for scrap tire disposal, as well.

The county also allots $3.8 million for its Courthouse Renovation Fund. According to the budget, $3 million is reserved for general construction, while $300,000 is set aside for the architectural plans. The remaining $500,000 is earmarked for leases and permits.

According to the ordinance, Mark Snelson, the board chair is budgeted to receive $7,702 per year and a monthly travel allowance of $685. The compensation of all other members of the board is budgeted at $5,269 per year, with a monthly travel allowance of $400.

"Our county will work through these coming difficult budget years and demonstrate our resiliency and resolve to do our best while continuing to maintain the existing level of services, move forward in new or expanded directions, as we have the resources, and keep our budget in balance," Gentry said.

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet June 28 at 6 p.m. at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Office-Madison County Center located at 258 Carolina Lane in Marshall.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Madison County proposed budget more than $2M more than 2021-22