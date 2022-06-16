ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Elite 2024 QB Lagway High on Texas AM

By Matt Galatzan
 4 days ago

One of 2024's top passers has the Aggies on shortlist

If Texas A&M is going to consistently compete for SEC championships, it must be consistently steady in quarterback recruiting.

In the most recent recruiting cycle , the Aggies took a big step in that direction by adding incoming freshman Connor Weigman, who was one of the top recruits in the country in the 2022 class.

In the 2023 cycle, they are in the running for arguably the best signal caller in the class, in Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada, who is coming off of an official visit to College Station in recent weeks.

But they will not stop there, and the 2024 quarterback class is also a major priority.

Enter Willis (TX) quarterback DJ Lagway, who recently took a visit to College Station of his own. And as he told 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Hattersley , he was very impressed with the Aggies.

“It was pretty amazing,” Lagway told Hattersley. “Letting my guys go see that. Just being able to go see everything, like the whole full campus it was just beautiful and very historic. So that was pretty fun.”

Based on their shortcomings last season, the Aggies know they must continue to prioritize the quarterback position.

And they are letting Lagway know that he is at the top of the board for them.

“They made me understand that I'm a top priority in the class. They kept saying it over and over again,” Lagway told Hattersley. “I told them they are one of the top schools on my list as well so just really trying to be on a more personal relationship.”

As a sophomore starter for Willis, Lagway completed 137 of 247 passes for 1,579 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also ran for 715 yards on 127 carries, with six scores.

Lagway is currently being pursued other top programs such as Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pen State, Texas Tech, USC, and UCLA among many more.

Meanwhile, alongside the Aggies, Florida, Clemson and Oklahoma seem to be the biggest challengers for his signature.

“I would say Oklahoma, Clemson and Florida,” Lagway said in the interview. “I would say those three schools I talk to a lot, almost every day. I just feel like I talk to them the most probably.”

