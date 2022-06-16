ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Arrives This Fall—With a Naturally Aspirated V-12

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YG8LG_0gCzxjYk00

Click here to read the full article.

The Ferrari Purosangue isn’t here quite yet, but we can safely say one thing about the hotly anticipated SUV : It’s going to be powerful.

Four years after announcing its first SUV at its Capital Markets Day, the Italian marque again used the event to reveal that the upcoming model will make its official debut this September, according to Autocar . That wasn’t all, though. The automaker also confirmed that the vehicle will launch as, what it is calling, a “pure V-12 model.”

The last few years have seen filled with speculation about what kind of powertrain would be in the Prancing Horse’s first crossover—a naturally aspirated V-12, like its most famous sports cars , or a hybrid-assisted V-6, like the SF90 Stradale . On Thursday, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, confirmed once and for all that it would be the former.

“We’ve tested several options,” Vigna told reporters at the event. “It was clear that the V-12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market.”

The news doesn’t come as a complete shock. In addition to prior speculation, Ferrari also recently released a video on social media teasing a new V-12 powered vehicle. Still, it’s good to know that the Purosangue, while a radical departure for the brand, will attempt to live up to its sports car legacy. We’ll have to wait until September to find out exactly how powerful the engine actually is, but the naturally aspirated 12-cylinder mill in last fall’s 812 Competizione pumps out 818 horses. There’s no guarantee that the Purosangue’s will do the same, but it does appear that it will be competitive with the W-12-powered Bentley Bentayga and the V-8-powered Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus .

Whether the Purosangue is a hit remains to be seen, but Ferrari says it will remain a sports car maker first and foremost regardless. The marque announced that the SUV will account for no more than 20 percent of its annual shipments. That’s not just for the first couple years but for the model’s entire lifecycle.

The Purosangue is not the only new Prancing Horse on the horizon. Ferrari plans to launch 15 new vehicles between 2023 and 2026. Although the automaker wasn’t willing to go into detail, it did confirm that one of those vehicle would be its much-anticipated debut EV , as well as an all-new supercar. By the end of that time frame, 60 percent of the vehicles sold by the brand will also be electrified.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 7

Related
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Motorcycle Will Add a Dose of Style to Your Off-Road Adventure

Click here to read the full article. Adventure bikes fans just got a new all-electric option to consider. Spanish startup OX Motorcycles has just unveiled a battery-powered model called the Patagonia. The two-wheeler, which is set to go on sale this fall, is easily one of the more stylish options for anyone looking for a versatile e-motorcycle as adept at zipping across town as it is cutting through a forest. Slowly but surely, motorcycle makers are beginning to embrace electrification. Triumph announced its first battery-powered model earlier this year, and Ducatti is hard at work on one of its own. The types of...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Bugatti Just Delivered the First 1,600 HP Centodieci, and It’s the Best-Looking Car You’ll See Today

Click here to read the full article. It’s taken three years and thousands of miles of testing, but the ultra-limited Bugatti Centodieci is finally here. Examples of the French marque’s latest “few-off” model are finally beginning to roll off the line at its Molshiem production facility, the brand announced on Tuesday. And the first of the one-of-10 hypercars has even been delivered to its very lucky owner. With the exception of the occasional jaw-dropping one-off, Bugattis don’t get much more exclusive than the Centodieci, which was first announced in 2019 as part of the automaker’s 110th anniversary celebrations. Built on the bones...
RETAIL
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Suv#Travel Trailers#Vehicles#The Ferrari Purosangue#Capital Markets Day#Italian
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for ultra-lux SUV

Mercedes-Benz looks to be in the early stages of development of an update for its Maybach GLS-Class, the ultra-luxury version of the full-size GLS-Class. The current-generation GLS-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, with the Maybach version arriving a year later. In Mercedes tradition, the GLS-Class...
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Meet the 384-Foot ‘Infinity,’ the Largest Superyacht Ever Built in the Netherlands

Click here to read the full article. Custom superyacht builder Oceanco celebrated a milestone with the recent delivery of Infinity. The 384-foot motoryacht is the largest ever built by the Dutch yard, and perhaps even more noteworthy is that it’s the largest ever to come from the Netherlands, which has an impressive roster of superyacht builders. The exterior by Espen Øino International is almost ship-like, including seven decks, with the upper four comprising a layered superstructure, punctuated by a set of radomes and mast on the top of the yacht. Its traditional-looking profile ends with a long open foredeck that includes...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motorious

Amber Heard’s Mustang Stolen Multiple Times In 12 Years

Amber Heard is one of the most infamous names within the media world for her defamation of her former ex-husband and truly mediocre acting career. As the system that allowed her to spread her lies continues to collapse, people are turning on her like crazy. Some of the more prominent figures who provide a stark contrast to her incredible allegations are the witnesses who served on the stand. One such individual is the couple’s former mechanic, who spent a lot of time working on their collection of classic cars. This leads us to the 1968 Ford Mustang, which the actress bought in 2003 with every penny she had, only to see it stolen and scrapped three or four times.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy