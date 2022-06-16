Watch The Trailer For The Nas-Directed Showtime Docuseries ‘Supreme Team’

Click here to read the full article.

Nas and Showtime have released the trailer for the three-part docuseries Supreme Team. Directed by Nas and Peter J Scalettar for Mass Appeal, the project chronicles the Supreme Team—the notorious Queens, New York crime syndicate—and tells the real story directly from its two leaders, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller.

Additionally, LL Cool J , New York City Mayor Eric Adams , journalist Joy Reid , singer Ashanti , producer Irv Gotti and others in the local community, politics, law enforcement, academia, and popular culture are featured in the docuseries.

An official synopsis for the program reads as follows:

“While the Supreme Team reached its height in the ’80s and ’90s, the documentary series spans across six decades. Prince and Supreme begin by recalling the youthful decisions they made in the 1970s that would so greatly impact each of them later in life. What followed was a tightrope walk as these two men navigated choices that could land them as leaders of their industry, or behind bars for life – all the while getting sucked into the chaos in their community which has an impact that is still felt to this day. America has a long history of illegal activity as the seed for success: From bootlegging to the plausible deniability in the pharmaceutical industry of today, SUPREME TEAM tells the story of why that path that’s been modeled isn’t designed for everyone.”

The three-part feature will premiere at the Tribeca Festival this Sunday, June 19, and arrive on Showtime’s streaming platform on July 8. It will premiere on the network on Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. E.T.

Supreme Team is executive produced by Nasir “Nas” Jones, Peter Bittenbender, Mat Whittington, Don Sikorski, Peter J Scalettar, Monique McCrae, Charles King, Aisha Corpas Wynn, Jelani Johnson, and Doug Banker. Writers include Jones, Scalettar, Camara Rose, and Cameron Dennis.

Watch the trailer for Nas’ Supreme Team docuseries above.