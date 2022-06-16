ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Watch The Trailer For The Nas-Directed Showtime Docuseries ‘Supreme Team’

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Nas and Showtime have released the trailer for the three-part docuseries Supreme Team. Directed by Nas and Peter J Scalettar for Mass Appeal, the project chronicles the Supreme Team—the notorious Queens, New York crime syndicate—and tells the real story directly from its two leaders, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller.

Additionally, LL Cool J , New York City Mayor Eric Adams , journalist Joy Reid , singer Ashanti , producer Irv Gotti and others in the local community, politics, law enforcement, academia, and popular culture are featured in the docuseries.

More from VIBE.com

An official synopsis for the program reads as follows:

“While the Supreme Team reached its height in the ’80s and ’90s, the documentary series spans across six decades. Prince and Supreme begin by recalling the youthful decisions they made in the 1970s that would so greatly impact each of them later in life. What followed was a tightrope walk as these two men navigated choices that could land them as leaders of their industry, or behind bars for life – all the while getting sucked into the chaos in their community which has an impact that is still felt to this day. America has a long history of illegal activity as the seed for success: From bootlegging to the plausible deniability in the pharmaceutical industry of today, SUPREME TEAM tells the story of why that path that’s been modeled isn’t designed for everyone.”

The three-part feature will premiere at the Tribeca Festival this Sunday, June 19, and arrive on Showtime’s streaming platform on July 8. It will premiere on the network on Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. E.T.

Supreme Team is executive produced by Nasir “Nas” Jones, Peter Bittenbender, Mat Whittington, Don Sikorski, Peter J Scalettar, Monique McCrae, Charles King, Aisha Corpas Wynn, Jelani Johnson, and Doug Banker. Writers include Jones, Scalettar, Camara Rose, and Cameron Dennis.

Watch the trailer for Nas’ Supreme Team docuseries above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Talks Being Compared To Jay-Z, Diddy, And DMXBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Janet Jackson Talks Delaying Album And Focusing On Motherhood With ‘ESSENCE’

Click here to read the full article. During part four of Janet Jackson’s documentary, she spoke on her life currently, teasing retirement to focus on motherhood and it appears she’s done just that—at least for now. As the “Rhythm Nation” singer graced the July/August 2022 cover of ESSENCE, ahead of her headlining performance at this year’s Essence Fest, she explained that her previously announced album, Black Diamond, is coming, but didn’t say when considering raising her 5-year-old son, Eissa, is her top priority.More from VIBE.comTank Launches R&B Money Podcast With His Manager J. ValentineJanet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise PartyJanet...
MUSIC
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Announces Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige is heading back on the road and returning to the centerstage this fall for her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour. Powered by Black Promoters Collective—the visionaries behind Maxwell’s The Night Tour and New Edition’s The Culture Tour—Blige’s 23-city tour begins this September and will include supporting acts, Ella Mai and Queen Naija.More from VIBE.comSean 'Diddy' Combs To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2022 BET AwardsMary J. Blige Receives The Key To Atlantic CityAfter A Decade, Pepsi Will No Longer Sponsor The NFL's Super Bowl Halftime Show BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner shared in a statement, “Mary...
NFL
Vibe

John Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A “Dope” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Multiplatinum artist John Legend has teamed up with rapper J.I.D for the release of his new music video, “Dope,” the first single from his upcoming and untitled album. The Christian Breslauer-directed video takes a nostalgic route with a soulful, eclectic house party setting, where Legend freely performs and parties with friends, including J.I.D.More from VIBE.comJennifer Hudson Reaches EGOT Status After Tony Win For 'A Strange Loop'John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting "Idiocy"John Legend And Jason Derulo Work "Side By Side" For Benefit Concert Honoring Military Heroes Legend sings,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
Vibe

Queen Latifah Recalls Going To Perform At Gay Club With 2Pac

Click here to read the full article. Having been a fixture in entertainment dating back to the late ’80s, Queen Latifah has a wealth of stories involving some of the most popular figures from throughout her career. During an appearance on the latest episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the legend recalled an instance in which she was accompanied to a gay club by none other than rap icon 2Pac, whom she considered her “brother” and whose death she continues to mourn to this day.More from VIBE.comSean 'Diddy' Combs To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2022 BET AwardsSnoop Dogg Reveals He Fainted While...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Vibe

Steph Curry Takes Aim At Boston Fans After NBA Finals Game 5 Win: “Ayesha Curry Can Cook”

Click here to read the full article. Historically known as one of the most aggressive fanbases in the NBA, Boston Celtics fans will go to the ends of the earth to make sure the opposing team can feel their presence before, during, and after regulation ends. As a result, Boston Celtics fans have been at the Golden State Warriors‘ necks throughout the 2022 NBA Finals. However, one of the most ruthless acts from the rabid fanbase this season came ahead of Monday’s (June 13) Game 5 as they taunted Steph Curry‘s wife, Chef Ayesha Curry, with a sign reading “Ayesha Curry...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Nas
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Irv Gotti
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal Claps Back At Fan Over Kobe Bryant ‘Rings’ Comment

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is universally regarded as one of the greatest centers to ever play the game. Dominating the NBA to the tune of four NBA titles, three consecutive NBA Finals MVP awards, a regular-season MVP Award, and one NBA scoring title, Shaq’s fourth and final NBA ring was captured with the Miami Heat in 2006. However, he is most known for his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, during which he secured his first three NBA Finals trophies alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant—forming one of the greatest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Mýa And Christina Aguilera Reunite For Special “Lady Marmalade” Performance At L.A. Pride 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s been over 20 years since Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, Lil Kim, and Missy Elliott joined forces to make history with their 2001 Grammy-winning, chart-topping collaboration, “Lady Marmalade.” Over the weekend during L.A. Pride 2022, Aguilera and Mýa reunited for an enchanting performance from Aguilera’s headlining set at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Variety was the first to report on the reunion. Though their other collaborators weren’t present, Lil Kim performed her verse during WeHo Pride’s Outloud Festival the weekend prior.More from VIBE.comD-Nice Talks Partnership With LVMH For Club Quarantine Anniversary & CQ Live In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

WNBA Player Brittney Griner’s Jail Time Extended As She Awaits Trial

Click here to read the full article. Russian courts are giving WNBA player Brittney Griner an even harder time. A decision has been made to extend her jail time until July 2 as she awaits trial, ABC reports. Griner has been incarcerated for a little over three months. The 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury center was arrested on February 17 for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil through the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow. The cannabis oil is illegal in Russia. Griner traveled to Russia to play for the country’s premier league team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.More from VIBE.comLeBron James...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Vibe

Common Honored With Harry Belafonte Social Justice Award At 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. “As an artist, Common continues to entertain us, and as an activist, he continues to lead in so many areas. Common — despite his modest name — has achieved great feats.”  These were the words uttered by the legendary actor Robert De Niro and heard by Common, and others in attendance at the Tribeca Film Festival as he presented the rapper with the second annual Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award on Wednesday (June 15). Named after the iconic entertainer, actor, and civil rights leader, Tribeca’s official website states that the Harry Belafonte...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ascap#Soul Music#Showtime#The Supreme Team
Vibe

Draymond Green Explores Mental Health In Amazon Prime Teaser For ‘The Sessions’

Click here to read the full article. Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is known for being one of the most explosive players in the National Basketball Association and in the game of basketball. A player with intensity and fire, Green is a defensive powerhouse who disrupts the flow of the game for his opposition with intimidation tactics. But that doesn’t mean that the icon can’t take time to work on mental balance.  Premiered on Friday (June 17), Amazon Prime announced a new series entitled The Sessions with the Golden State Warriors‘ Draymond Green as the first subject. More from VIBE.comSteph Curry Takes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Rolling Loud New York Returns With Nicki Minaj, Future, And A$AP Rocky As Headliners

Click here to read the full article. With Future’s latest album and Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky‘s new efforts allegedly on the horizon, the rappers are gearing up to add to their momentum as headliners of the lineup for Rolling Loud New York 2022.   The annual music festival is making its return to the Big Apple and is scheduled to go down at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. from September 23-25th. The Hip-Hop festival has also tapped performances by more major artists including Busta Rhymes, Lil Baby, Pusha T, BIA, Fat Joe, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

VIBE And SHE Media Join Forces To Honor 2022’s Voices Of The Year

Click here to read the full article. Banking conglomerate Chase Sapphire, legacy media brand VIBE, and women’s content publisher SHE Media are shining a much-deserved spotlight on the many achievements made by Black women who are game-changers, on the rise, and doing it big by partnering together to honor five “Voices of the Year” (VOTY). The editorial project is launching on Juneteenth with the announcement of the collaboration. VOTY is a longstanding SHE Media initiative that celebrates culture-shifting creators and the incredible work they’ve done in their respective fields. This year, the VIBE and SHE Media’s Voices of the Year...
SOCIETY
Vibe

Netflix Announces ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Competition Series And $4.56 Million Cash Prize

Click here to read the full article. If watching 456 people from mostly troubled backgrounds compete to the death in childhood games for a chance at a slice of an equivalent of $38 million—unknowingly for the entertainment of the wealthy—piqued your interest, then you’re in luck. Netflix has announced a new competition series based on the record-breaking Korean drama Squid Game. 456 real-life competitors will play against each other for a chance at a portion of a cash prize totaling $4.56 million. Billed as having the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality television history, Squid Game: The Challenge will...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Vibe

Notorious B.I.G. Hologram Appears At Brooklyn Chop House

Click here to read the full article. The 50th birthday of late Hip-Hop icon, The Notorious B.I.G., was celebrated last month on May 21. Since then, the world has continued to celebrate Biggie’s life and legacy through a string of special events and tributes. Over the past weekend, popular New York City restaurant Brooklyn Chop House was the latest to pay homage, as the eatery housed a hologram of Biggie at its Manhattan location on Saturday (June 11). The HYPERMODEL hologram is created by HYPERREAL alongside Biggie Smalls’ estate. The Notorious B.I.G.’s hypermodel was first launched in The Brook, the metaverse...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

The Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film

Click here to read the full article. The Game recently made an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, during which the West Coast rapper discussed his life and career, as well as the various beefs he’s been embroiled in throughout his career. At one point during the sit-down, The Game was asked if he’d ever consider recording an album or doing a film with 50 Cent and which option he’d choose if his hand was forced. Given that he’s publicly deemed Fif’s rap skills as lackluster on numerous occasions, The Game opted for the latter, albeit not without taking the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lizzo Changes “GRRRLS” Lyrics After Ableist Outcry, The Game And Gangsta Boo React

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has decided to change the words in her latest motivational single, “Grrrls,” after controversy ensued over the song’s lyrical content. Many of her supporters called her out over her use of the word “spaz,” creating a minor setback for the star’s rollout. After people decried her use of, what was found to be ableist language, Lizzo owned up to her mistake, apologized in an Instagram post, and released a rerecorded version of the song. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote in her pictured statement...
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Wayne Denied Entry To U.K., Replaced By Ludacris At Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Lil Wayne has been denied entry to the U.K. for a scheduled performance at the Strawberries and Creem Music Festival. On Wednesday (June 15), festival organizers revealed the New Orleans rapper was refused entry by the Home Office in a last-minute decision, canceling his June 18th show. The festival was set to be Weezy F Baby’s first performance in the U.K. in 14 years. “We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling,” reads the festival website. “We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy