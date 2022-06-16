Saints unveil new black alternate helmets to be worn during 2022 season

The black and gold will officially be more black and white in at least one game this season, with the Saints unveiling their alternate helmet to be worn in the 2022 season.

The helmet will feature a black base and gold fleur de lis, with a pattern of mini fleur de lis forming the stripe pattern to the black of the helmet. The Saints haven't indicated exactly which game (or games) the new look will be worn for, but it'll likely be paired with the color rush uniforms, based on the initial debut.

The team shared a gallery of photos featuring Saints DE Cam Jordan, check that out here .

The color rush look has been one of the most popular in recent years, with the Saints winning regularly when wearing them over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. With a fresh new look, that popularity likely won't stop surging any time soon.