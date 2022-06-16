ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State basketball to play host to Florida in SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB2fS_0gCzxSVH00

Kansas State's home basketball schedule just got more challenging, but also more fan friendly.

The Big 12 announced Thursday that the Wildcats will play host to Florida on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. All games in the 10th annual edition of the series will be televised by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU with start times yet to be determined.

“We are excited about the opportunity that awaits by hosting a program like Florida in the Octagon of Doom,” K-State coach Jerome Tang said of what is one of at least 17 home games for the Wildcats in 2022-23. “I know our team will be fired up to play and our fans will be ready to welcome the Gators to the best home court in college basketball.”

More: Kansas State basketball gets commitment from Arkansas State transfer guard Desi Sills

K-State also will welcome Wichita State to Bramlage on Dec. 3 and play host to Nebraska on Dec. 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The schedule also features a trip to the Cayman Islands Classic from November 21-23 and a Big 12/Big East Battle road game against Butler on Nov. 30 in Indianapolis.

The January game against Florida will mark the third meeting between the two schools and the first in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It also will be the first on either team's home court after the Gators beat K-State, 57-44, in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 18, 2010 in Sunrise, Florida, and the Wildcats prevailed, 67-61, in the Wildcat Classic at T-Mobile Center on Dec. 22, 2012.

More: Kansas State basketball lands commitment from Virginia Tech forward David N'Guessan

Like K-State, Florida has a new head coach in Todd Golden, who took over on March 18 after a successful run at San Francisco. Tang came to K-State in March after 19 years as an assistant at Baylor.

Tang is wrapping up a busy first three months at K-State, building a Wildcat roster that included just two returning players in senior guard Markquis Nowell and junior forward Ismael Massoud. He has added seven players so far — four through the transfer portal, one from the junior college ranks and two high school recruits.

Tang also signaled Wednesday on social media that he has another commitment on the way.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball to play host to Florida in SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
College Basketball
State
Florida State
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
State
Nebraska State
Local
Florida Sports
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
City
Florida, MO
Kansas City, MO
College Basketball
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
Gainesville, FL
College Basketball
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Manhattan, KS
Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Golden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy