Bucks County, PA

United Way can't Knock Out Hunger in Bucks without you. Will you help?

By Crissa Shoemaker DeBree, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
Times are tough for Jean, a mother of two, ages 1 and 4, and stepmom-to-be of a 7-year-old.

She's a stay-at-home mom. Her fiancé worked two jobs until this spring, when he gave one up after she had a medical emergency. He's desperately searching for another one, but until then, they have a new home in Bristol to furnish. Not to mention feeding hungry children who never seem to be full.

On top of that, a serious car accident in May left Jean with a broken shoulder. Her sister has moved in to help out. Jean is grateful, but that also means another mouth to feed.

If it weren't for the United Way of Bucks County's HELP Center, Jean isn't sure where her family would be. Every three months, she's able to get food, clothing and household items she otherwise couldn't afford.

"My kids are my world," said Jean. "If they're not eating, I would give them my food. It's a little less stressful (with the HELP Center)."

The United Way is seeing more and more families like Jean's — families with one or both adults employed, who make too much for food benefits or other subsidies, but who just can't seem to make ends meet.

It's those families the organization is aiming to help through Bucks Knocks Out Hunger, an annual fundraising campaign that culminates with a food-packaging event Friday, June 17, where volunteers will pack hundreds of healthy, shelf-stable meals for the county's food pantries.

"Our families are struggling," said Marissa Christie, president and CEO of the United Way of Bucks County. "We've gone from a couple of walk-ins a week for emergency food help, and now we're seeing four, five and six a day."

To do this, the United Way needs your support.

As part of Bucks Knocks Out Hunger, the nonprofit is raising $110,000 for hunger relief programs. As of Thursday afternoon, it was less than halfway to that goal.

The funds all go to provide families in Bucks County with healthy foods:

  • $25,000 will go to the Bucks County Opportunity Council to provide dairy products, eggs and other foods for its network of food pantries
  • $25,000 is for Rolling Harvest Food Rescue to purchase fresh, local produce from Bucks County farmers
  • $33,000 will purchase raw materials for the Bucks Knocks Out Hunger food packaging event on Friday
  • $20,000 will support the Fresh Connect free farmer's markets
  • Remaining funds will purchase produce and support home delivery of food to home-bound seniors in need.

Donations to Bucks Knocks Out Hunger are lagging compared to prior years. But the need is just as great, if not greater, than ever.

COVID-related job losses sent a rising number of families to seek help. And while some may feel the pandemic has passed, many families still are struggling.

At the same time, the United Way also is providing assistance to a growing number of Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Bucks County.

To help additional families in need, the organization recently raised its eligibility for free food through its Fresh Connect farmer's markets from 200% of the federal poverty limit to 300%. That means a family of four could make $83,250 and qualify for help.

In contrast, a family of four could make no greater than $34,452 to qualify for food assistance.

United Way leaders are unsure why donations are lagging. Perhaps those who donated generously during the past two years, in the height of COVID, feel that if the pandemic is over, then so is the need. Market volatility could be discouraging some donors. And others may be feeling the pinch of higher gas prices and food costs themselves.

Christie called it a "perfect storm" of factors, but remained hopeful that Bucks County would come through, as it always has in the past. Donations will continue to be accepted until the goal is met.

"I remain optimistic," she said. "We need to do this. We can't increase service for programs like Fresh Connect without it.

"Recovery from the Great Recession was long and slow. That's what we're looking at here. We are not rebounded. We are still working."

Just ask Jean.

"It's comforting" to know there's a place to go for help, she said. "It's very comforting. It takes that weight off my shoulders. I'm still able to provide for my kids, even if it's not directly from me. I thank God this HELP Center and my daughter's school isn't low on funding, that they're still willing to help no matter what."

How to help: Donate to Bucks Knocks Out Hunger at https://www.uwbucks.org/bko-hunger/. Donations can also be mailed to the United Way of Bucks County, 413 Hood Blvd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030. Write "BKO Hunger" in the subject line of your check.

Community Policy