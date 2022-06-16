Food program for south Melbourne children continues as families struggle with inflation

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello and his officers could be in meetings or on patrol. Instead, the veteran law enforcement officers are reaching into ice coolers and serving out peanut butter lunches to the neighborhood children in south Melbourne.

It’s summer and that means for some of the children stopping by the Thy Kingdom Come Ministry on Pelham Street, it's a meal that will have to last them until the evening.

“This is our first week. So far we’ve seen 40-plus kids a day, but we’re expecting that to pick up soon,” said Connie McClary, president of the Powell Subdivision Neighborhood Watch Program and overseer of Read and Feed.

More: 'Little Black Book Drive' aims to uplift, improve literacy for Brevard's children with free books this Juneteenth

More: South Melbourne grandmothers, other volunteers, take aim at child hunger with food program

The program began in 2008 as a neighborhood initiative of grandmothers and church leaders to provide nutritious food for area youth during the summer months when school-lunch programs had ended. And while the Brevard Public Schools system now provides breakfast and lunch on campus during the pandemic as an outgrowth of the pandemic, Read and Feed continues.

The free lunch program, which includes free books for children donated by United Way of Brevard, is 11:30 a.m. five days a week at three locations:

Scott Chapel Methodist Church, 2510 Grand St., Melbourne, on Saturday;

The Evans Center,1361 Florida Avenue, Palm Bay on Monday and Friday;

Thy Kingdom Come Ministry, 3400 Pelham Street, Melbourne.

The children can walk in, pick up the food packages and leave with a book.

This year Sandra Pelham, a longtime community activist, has stepped aside as the chief overseer of the program but still offers guidance.

“This is important,” Pelham said. “A lot of families are really struggling now. Everything is expensive. So this meal is even more important,” Pelham said.

One of the lead cooks, Dorothy Linson, affectionately known as Ms. Dot in the neighborhood, retired from preparing hot meals such as spaghetti, for the children.

For the first two weeks, Stuart Borton, owner of Yellow Dog Café in Malabar, stepped up to provide meals for the children.

Rodney Greene, a veteran of Desert Storm, will take over the cooking duties and plans to prepare more hot food for the youth. The program, which lasts through July 30, also depends on private donations of everything from bottled water to non-perishable food items.

The Palm Bay Police Department also provided nearly $5,000.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Food program for south Melbourne children continues as families struggle with inflation