Melbourne congregation begins using newly commissioned Torah scroll

After months of preparation, Temple Beth Sholom's project to gain a new Torah was realized on the holy day traditionally used to mark the giving of the scriptures on Mt. Sinai.

The inaugural use of the new Torah — commissioned as part of the congregation's Torah613 Project that also aimed to refurbish several scrolls — took place on the holiday of Shavuot, according to Rabbi Craig Mayers.

At least 30 different readers read Hebrew passages from the new scroll, which contains the Five Books of Moses, during the holiday on June 5.

For Mayers, the scroll, with its meticulously copied lettering that matches with the oldest of manuscripts, is a divine connection between heaven and earth.

The scroll, properly maintained, can last for generations.

