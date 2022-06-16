ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers basketball 2022-23 schedule rounding into form

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

The Big Ten home schedule for Rutgers men’s basketball includes some juicy nuggets sure to rile up the faithful:

  • Kevin Willard is coming in with Maryland, his new program, two years after he nearly short-circuited the Seton Hall-Rutgers rivalry.
  • Indiana, the league’s highly speculative favorite, will try to win a game in Piscataway for the first time in five years.
  • Michigan, which instigated a postgame handshake-line ruckus at Jersey Mike’s Arena last season, is returning to the scene.

Here’s Rutgers' list of opponents as announced by the Big Ten Thursday. Dates will be announced in August.

Home only: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska.

Away only: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin.

Home and away: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State.

It’s expected that one of the games against Michigan State will take place at Madison Square Garden, likely with Rutgers as the “home” team, as part of an ongoing league initiative to book the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois and Purdue appear to be the early favorites to finish in the conference's upper tier. With three starters returning from an NCAA Tournament team, Rutgers should contend for a postseason berth yet again.

Three takeaways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QN82G_0gCzxDVc00

1. Rutgers has beaten Indiana five straight times and taken seven of the past eight meetings. The Hoosiers are being hyped through the roof by national media after squeaking into the NCAA Tournament last season. Rutgers’ players were not amused about being ranked behind Indiana in last year’s preseason league poll, so the shoulder chip should remain in place.

2. Maryland normally would not be a big deal. The Terps are rebuilding after a lousy season and a coaching change. But after Willard more or less unilaterally scratched the Garden State Hardwood Classic in 2020, setting into motion a domino chain that nearly scuttled the immensely popular series, Rutgers fans have been anticipating his visit. It’s just with a different team than they expected.

3. The road-home split is challenging. Rutgers gets two of the conference’s weakest foes home-only while drawing projected title contenders Illinois and Purdue road-only. Losing a traditional home date vs. Michigan State would add to the challenge.

Non-conference schedule

A home-and-home against Wake Forest is the latest addition to Rutgers' non-conference schedule, with the series starting this fall in Piscataway. Wake Forest is coming off a 25-10 season, including 13-7 in the ACC, and an appearance in the NIT quarterfinals. They return just one starter, although third-year head coach Steve Forbes bringing in transfers from Florida, Marist, Delaware and Kansas State plus two well-regarded freshmen. It’s hard to say how good they will be.

In addition to the yet-to-be announced Big Ten-ACC Challenge pairings, expect the Scarlet Knights to book one more non-conference game against a high-major for the coming season, almost certainly away from home.

In terms of Rutgers’ 11-game non-conference schedule, here is what has been reported thus far.

Nov. 10-16: home vs. Columbia, Rider, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell as part of a non-tournament event.

Dec. 11: home vs. Seton Hall

Date TBA: home vs. Wake Forest

Date TBA: home vs. Bucknell

Details TBA: Big Ten-ACC Challenge (road game).

Details TBA: A high-major away from home

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball 2022-23 schedule rounding into form

Comments / 0

 

