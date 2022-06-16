Bonnaroo 2022 live updates: Stevie Nicks closes festival as first female headliner

Bonnaroo is back. Finally.

After a two-year hiatus, a small city of fesitvalgoers arrived Thursday to Manchester, Tennessee, for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival — AKA a psychedelic summer camp jam-packed with four nights of nonstop performances, food and campground shenanigans.

A team of Tennessean reporters set up camp Thursday at Great Stage Park (known lovingly to Bonnaroo faithful as "The Farm"). Follow along highlights from Manchester throughout the weekend, including scorching hot weather, crowds, festival fashion , a storm and everything in-between.

Sunday

Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Rich, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Puscifer, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan's other band, are set to close the festival. Follow along for updates below.

Stevie Nicks closes the festival in timeless form

On Sunday, Nicks became the first female headliner in Bonnaroo history. It’s not a flattering fact for a 20-year-old event, but a cause for celebration nonetheless.

“I am very honored to be the first girl to be the last person on tonight,” she said. “For the women! Yes! But of course, the girl in me says I’m also really glad that there’s a lot of cool men here tonight, too. So do not feel left out.”

She then took the stage in her signature black dress, long blonde blocks and streamers dangling from her mic stand. The crowd cheered and sang along as she launched into "Outside the Rain" which segued into the Fleetwood Mac classic "Dreams."

Read more about the show.

Machine Gun Kelly gives his all: "I ain’t comin’ without the pink chopper."

When Bonnaroo revealed this year’s lineup back in January, no name elicited more groans — on social media and message boards, anyway — than Machine Gun Kelly.

Why? Those folks probably had an image of the rocker/rapper similar to what we first got as he shambled onto the What Stage: a rail-thin, bleach-blonde dude with dark sunglasses, a studded choker, a cigarette dangling from his mouth and a million other sartorial choices we don’t have time to get into.

Thankfully, it didn’t take long for 32-year-old Colson Baker to shed that contrived skin and give Bonnaroo his all.

Coin hits the big stage and it feels like home

Performing on the What Stage was yet another big look for Nashville-based pop band Coin , who formed as Belmont students a decade ago, and recently made their network TV debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Blending modern pop hooks with a new wave pulse and quirky sonic touches, Coin seems within spitting distance of a Fun-esque mainstream breakthrough. The promise is clear with songs like the brisk "Into My Arms," resembling Harry Styles' "As It Was" with added muscle (the song was released two years prior, we should note).

"We're from Nashville...so this is the closest we've been to a hometown show in a minute," Lawrence said, before the band closed with their 2016 alt-rock hit "Talk Too Much.

Machine Gun Kelly stops by to see The Aces

Ahead of his set on Bonnaroo's biggest stage, Machine Gun Kelly stopped by to watch alt-pop band The Aces open the What Stage on the last day of the festival.

The musician was wearing a tie-dye shirt with black pants and fuzzy slippers. He will perform on the same stage at 7:15 p.m., just before Stevie Nicks .

The Aces stepped up to fill in the Sunday opening slot after reggae singer Protoje had to cancel due to circumstances beyond his control.

Sound check on What Stage

The What Stage will arguably have the most stacked lineup tonight and crews are out adjusting speakers.

In fact, they adjust them each morning with the same song.

What song is that?

Tom Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream."

Final Day of Bonnaroo

It's hard to believe, but the last day of 'Roo is upon us.

The four-day music marathon will kick off it's lineup before 1 p.m. with Flipturn in This Tent and end with Stevie Nicks on the What Stage at 9:30 p.m.

Bonnaroovians will also be blessed with the coolest temperatures the last four days, with the temperature below 70 by the time Stevie takes the stage.

Remember, kids, it's Father's Day! Call your dad and let him know what he's missing out on. Or better yet, celebrate the way Kyle Patterson did by hoisting your dad upon your shoulders!

Saturday

Tool, Billy Strings, Flume and 21 Savage highlight day three of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Follow along below.

Tool remains gloriously unsettling and inscrutable

I just saw Tool for the second time, when they headlined Bonnaroo on Saturday night. And I can tell you this four-headed beast remains gloriously unsettling and inscrutable, 30-plus years into their run.

However, frontman Maynard James Keenan — still keeping to the back of the stage, often shrouded in darkness — found his own way to “radiate positivity,” as the ‘Roo mantra goes. Read how.

Billy Strings delivers blistering, no-holds barred set on What Stage

Billy Strings and his four-piece band delivered 75 raw minutes of blistering, no-holds-barred modern bluegrass, just in front of Tool’s headlining set. It’s a prestigious time slot, historically offered to young(er) acts on a dramatic ascent — and Strings, no doubt, has reached the summit.

They kicked off the evening with Strings’ best-known song, “Dust In a Baggie.” Millions first saw him play it on a friend’s couch in a viral YouTube video. This weekend’s setting was a field of thousands.

Special guests make Jack Antonoff's 1984 Superjam a highlight

Dubbed “ Jack Antonoff ’s 1984,” the set saw the Bleachers frontman and in-demand pop producer tackled the biggest hits of his birth year. They were joined by a slew of special guests from indie rock, jam bands and pop — some of whom weren’t even on the festival lineup.

Chief among those was Carly Rae Jepsen , whose introduction led to audible gasps and cheers from the field. The “Call Me Maybe” singer joined Antonoff to perform Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” and Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” Why it may be one of the weekend's top moments.

Joy Oladokun's powerful (and funny) musical therapy session

Other performers hope to earn new fans when they play Bonnaroo. Joy Oladokun , on the other hand made hundred of new friends.

The Nashville folk-pop singer-songwriter — who rose to prominence during the pandemic, and has steadily hit the road over the past year — offered serenity and solace during her mid-afternoon set at That Tent.

As much as this fest is famed for being a nonstop, 96-hour blowout, there’s always been room for songs of struggle, contemplation and heartbreak. And that’s the lane in which Oladokun shines brilliantly on record – but on stage, she delivers these songs with endearing candor and plenty of self-effacing quips.

“This is my favorite festival in the entire world,” she said, recalled the acts she’d seen on that same stage in the past.

“…And now I get to, like, be your vibe captain for the weekend. I hope you’re having a good time, I hope you’re staying hydrated, and we’re gonna sing some songs about my mental illness. Have fun!”

One of her most popular songs, “Sunday,” explores the intersection of her religious roots and her sexuality.

After the applause for that song died down, she said, “I always make the joke about how that was so different than the first time I came out of the closet.”

There were lighter musical moments, too, like a surprise cover of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” complete with Oladokun sticking her tongue out during the guitar solo like Michael Jordan mid-dunk.

“Purple Haze,” on the other hand, was not a Jimi Hendrix cover, but a song about climate change delivered via bouncy finger-picked pop.

Affixed to the bottom of Oldaokun’s acoustic guitar is a bumper sticker scrawled with the words “Keep Hope Alive.” The same spirit imbibed the set closer, her standout ballad “Look Up.”

“I write music because it’s a therapeutic thing for me,” she said mid-song. “And I know for some of you here, songs can be this crazy lifeline to a really f***** up world. And I just want to say, if that’s you, you matter. And also, if that’s not you, and you’re like ‘I just wanna vibe,’ you matter too. Happy vibes…I hope you have a good ‘Roo. Stay safe. Enjoy the ride.”

Protoje cancels Bonnaroo appearance, The Aces to fill in

Bonnaroo announced that Protoje , who was scheduled to perform Sunday, has had to cancel due to circumstances beyond his control. But never fear, The Aces will take to the What Stage at 1:45 Sunday in his place.

Pride parades through 'Roo

A small group of performers donned rainbow gear, expertly applied makeup and stepped out on to a dusty roadway Saturday at Plaza 6.

Campers peeked out from behind their shade, emerging from under the tents when they realized what the hullabaloo was about.

Pride had arrived at Bonnaroo.

The performers, led by four glitter painted horses, danced their way across the campgrounds encouraging fans to join them.

A drag queen led the way, fanning herself and strutting to Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" as dancers twirled behind her with pride flags fluttering in the breeze. Rainbow bracelets were thrown to the crowd, and an onlooker ripped off rainbow heart stickers from a roll handing them to everyone around him.

The pilgrimage ended in Plaza 3 at the House of Yes where the velvet rope was dropped and fans rushed in to celebrate, dance and sing to Pride anthems.

Bonnaroo addresses long entrance lines

Fans took to social media to express frustrations and safety concerns when lines at the arch entrance exceeded an hour wait time. The festival closed an entrance by the Ferris wheel this year in favor of the single-entry access point.

Saturday, Bonnaroo took to Twitter to acknowledge the complaints.

"We hear you and please know that we dislike lines as much as anyone," festival organizers said in a tweet.

Officials said they implemented 15% more screening lanes this year, and suggested fans enter Centeroo earlier and avoid peak surge times before popular acts are to perform.

Tennessee Secretary of State arrested for DUI after attending Bonnaroo

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Hargett's office released a statement on the arrest Saturday morning.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Hargett said in an emailed statement .

A 'Roo run to jumpstart the third day on the farm

Some 700 Bonnaroovians braved the heat this morning to run the Eighth First Annual Roo Run 5K. The course took runners through the campground where anyone who was awake could cheer on the participants.

Creativity was encouraged for the run and several people turned out in costumes ranging from Spider-Man to Mario Brothers. The finish line treated runners to Dunkin Donuts minis and iced coffee.

Friday

All stages opened on day two with country trio The Chicks and rapper J. Cole set to headline the What Stage. Follow along below.

Bonnaroo 2022: J. Cole flexes lyrical finesse, battles sound issues

At Bonnaroo late Friday night — with the most fervent fans pressed against the barricade, shouting every lyric at the top of their lungs — J. Cole appeared to be pulling out smash after smash.

Opening with "95 South" and "Amari" (which also lead off his latest album) the conscious M.C. immediately put this crowd through the "hands up" paces. Read more.

The Chicks rule 'Roo with wide-spanning, powerful set

Country trio The Chicks may have just delivered the best set of Bonnaroo 2022.

They opened with the bluegrass barn-burner “Sin Wagon,” with frontwoman Natalie Maines belting as fiercely as she did back in 1999. Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire trailed close behind with blazing banjo and fiddle solos, as the band’s charging rhythm soundtracked the many young women (and men) sprinting to get a closer spot on the field. Read the review.

A 'Roo reunion: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss don't miss a beat

14 years after their last Bonnaroo appearance, rock's golden god Robert Plant and beloved bluegrass artist Alison Krauss still hold serious sway on the farm.

One of the biggest crowds of the weekend thus far descended on Bonnaroo’s largest stage to see them play eclectic, generation-spanning covers and reinvent Led Zeppelin classics. Read our review.

Arch entrance flows

Hours-long lines plagued the first day of Bonnaroo as fans funneled through the only opening to the Farm.

Festival organizers cut down from two general admission entrances to just the one at the iconic arch ahead of opening day.

Fans posted on social media about their grievances as they braved extreme heat to get in Thursday.

Friday, however, the line flowed quickly about 9 p.m. All lanes were opened for guests instead of separating those apart that were without bags.

Isaiah Rashad gets key to the city of Chattanooga during performance

Rapper Isaiah Rashad got a surprise visit from Tim Kelly, the mayor of his hometown of Chattanooga, while performing at the Which Stage Friday evening. Kelly recognized Rashad's achievements, told him he was proud and his parents were proud before presenting him with a key to the city.

Rashad held his new key up to show the massive crowd as cheers erupted.

Maggie Rose, Claud and Tai Verde kick off music as crowds (gradually) return

3 p.m.: After the storm-informed evacuation, Centeroo didn’t reopen for music until 1:45. That led to fairly sparse crowds waiting for afternoon performers like Maggie Rose, but the Nashville-based artist’s set remained a soulful celebration.

“We’ve been waiting three years for this moment,” Rose said, before firing up the slinky R&B number “For Your Consideration“ from last year’s “A Seat at the Table.”

At the neighboring This Tent, indie-pop singer-songwriter Claud was making their Bonnaroo debut, and though the audience was modest, it was dense with diehards. One of them even handed the 23-year-old a greeting card.

But enough about Claud Mintz— the non-binary artist was more curious about theiraudience, and just how tough their living situation was like this weekend (take note, other ‘Roo performers). They were surprised to hear that some of the crowd was staying on the grounds for five straight days. Claud wondered aloud if they should try sleeping in a tent for the first time, and the crowd, no doubt informed by their heatwave experience this week, was split between “Do it!” and even louder cries of “Don’t do it!”

One highlight came when Mintz appeared to call an audible, putting their guitar down to play the peppy pop-punker “That’s Mr. B**** to you.”

Right after those sets, rising artist Tai Verdes – who still had a day job and was sleeping on a friend’s couch back in 2020 – was the first performer to play Bonnaroo’s biggest stage – “What – in three years.

Verdes may be new to playing stages this big, but his inviting pop songs and infectious energy more than covers for it. As he began, he expressed that bringing up the crowd’s energy was more of a priority than his opening song, and was certainly speaking this sunburned audience’s language with the singalong “Feeling This Bad Never Felt This Great.”

*drumroll, please* Centeroo reopens

1:45 p.m.: Campground heartbeat Centeroo reopened mid-afternoon Friday in time for fans to claim a spot before music takes off in earnest.

Nashville singer-songwriter kicks off Michaela Anne the Which Stage at 2:15 p.m., while blues band Southern Avenue was set to perform inside That Tent in the 1 p.m. hour.

The storm passes

12:45 p.m.: Rain and severe wind pummeled Bonnaroo grounds as many campers tucked into cars and RVs for a shelter-in-place order that temporarily closed main music hub Centeroo a few hours earlier.

Campers furiously secured tents as debris whipped across fields on the festival grounds.

The storm produced small amounts of rain and a hefty amount of wind. Although lightning was predicted to be an issue, it never materialized.

By early afternoon, Bonnaroo organizers notified festivalgoers that the storm had passed but Centeroo remained temporarily closed.

On a good note, temperatures dropped Friday to 75 degrees, roughly 20 degrees cooler than Thursday's high;

Shelter in place

11:20 a.m.: Festival organizers asked Bonnaroo attendees to shelter-in-place in anticipation of a severe thunderstorm nearing The Farm. Concert-goers were asked to evacuate "Centeroo" — home to event main stages — and wait out the storm in each's campsite vehicle.

As the storm approached and severe winds rolled through the grounds, organizers instructed festivalgoers via social media to temporarily break down pop-up tents until weather subsided.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Friday morning suggesting those in Manchester to "consider seeking shelter inside a building.” Organizers temporarily closed campground entrance tollbooths during the storm as a precautionary measure.

The bad news: Rain on the forecast; the good news: Slightly cooler weather

10:26 a.m.: Bonnaroovians battled intense heat to start the week and now face showers and thunderstorms Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County and Manchester. The watch is in effect until 2 p.m.

Earlier Friday, the National Weather Service in Nashville said there's at least a 40 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area late Friday morning into the early afternoon.

Friday temperatures are expected to reach 93 with a low of 69 degrees.

Fans that can withstand the heat and rain will be rewarded with Saturday and Sunday highs of 85 with lows between the mid 50s to 60 degrees. Read more here.

Thursday

Read on for highlights from opening day of Bonnaroo 2022.

'This isn't working': Reduced entrances leading to long waits, fans report

11 p.m.: Last week, Bonnaroo announced it would be removing one of two longstanding entrances to the "Centeroo" concert area from the campgrounds. On Thursday, all attendees had to come through the festival's famous arch to enter Centeroo.

Judging by dozens of accounts online, the results have not been ideal. Attendees on Twitter are reporting long waits and densely packed lines.

"Tell me in what world this is safe, @Bonnaroo," tweeted user @Bonnaroojosh , who included a video of the crowd at the arch after sundown. "This isn’t working."

The ongoing heatwave is amplifying attendees' safety concerns: "These lines are scary," wrote longtime Bonnaroo fan account @TheBonnarooster.

"During the day - there’s no shade, people are STRUGGLING in this heat, with no quick access to water."

Popular music fest analyst the Festive Owl also weighed in: "Sometimes you just have to admit when a decision is the wrong one. ‘Roo should do that tonight."

Music begins

2:45 p.m.: Live music returned to “Centeroo” — Bonnaroo’s general concert area — for the first time in three years on Thursday. The act with the honor of jumpstarting these stages was Parrotfish, an alternative rock act hailing from Tampa, but currently based in Nashville.

It was only right that the quartet offered something for everybody under the shade of the redesigned “Who” Stage: sticky-sweet melodies, snappy grooves, rapped verses and clever riffs.

You could still make out their tunes a stone’s throw away at This Tent, where Calder Allen said he was playing his first-ever out-of-state show. The 19-year-old grandson of singer-songwriter and visual artist Terry Allen reportedly started playing guitar during the pandemic, and released his debut album just last week.

A larger and livelier crowd greeted Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason, who kicked his lively performance off with the booming “Stick,” a collaborative cut that also features Bonnaroo ‘22 headliner J. Cole. After taking the crowd’s temperature — figuratively speaking — the 27-year-old said what we were all thinking, more or less.

"It’s hot as f***, bruh."

And Bonnaroo, of course, has only begun cooking. Artists will keep making noise on opening night until 4 a.m. Friday morning.

'Good vibes only' as fans return

2:30 p.m.: As adults processed past Allie Holland, taking turns for a quick cool-off under Bonnaroo's mushroom fountain, the 9-year-old stayed reveling in the spectacle of it all.

She held her arms over her head, smiled and waved to her uncle as he looked on from a short distance away. Her blonde pigtails, adorned with blue and purple extensions, bobbled beside her head.

"Good vibes only," her shirt read. How could it be anything other? This is her first 'Roo.

While Holland ran in and out of the fountain, the heat was the furthest thing from her mind.

"I'm just excited to spend time with my family, and see the Chicks play," she said bouncing on her toes.

More on fans returning to The Farm: Bonnaroo reopens for 20th festival after two-year break

Livestream, anyone?

1:20 p.m.: Bonnaroo from the comfort of your couch? It's a thing.

ICYMI: Hulu livestreams this year's event, kicking off today at 3 p.m. CST . Confirmed artists slated for the online broadcast include J. Cole, Billy Strings, Herbie Hancock, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Machine Gun Kelly, among others.

Since you're probably reading this story from home, here's how you can tune into Bonnaroo without standing in a sweat-drenched field.

It's hot, hot, hot

12:50 p.m.: Campers can expect a blazing return to The Farm today as forecasters anticipate temperatures reaching 92 degrees in the early afternoon. At publication time, the heat index in Manchester reached 100 degrees, according to weather.com.

A heat advisory remains in place for music of Middle Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service. Extreme temperatures plan to hold through Friday.

Earlier this week, Bonnaroo organizers shared to social media a reminder for campers to wear layers of sunscreen and stay hydrated via multiple on-site cooling areas.

