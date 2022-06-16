ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina nail salon owner sentenced for forced labor

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISERp_0gCzwx8X00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for using verbal, physical and emotional threats to coerce a person to work at her nail salon for nearly two years, according to a federal prosecutor.

Thuy Tien Luong, 38, of Charlotte was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution to the victim, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King said Wednesday in a news release. Luong was convicted of forced labor on Jan. 8, 2021 after a five-day trial.

Evidence presented at her trial showed Luong punished the victim when she disobeyed the defendant or otherwise failed to perform to the defendant’s satisfaction. In one instance, she falsely claimed that the victim owed her $180,000, made her sign a debt contract and threatened to go to the police if the victim did not continue to work to pay off the fabricated debt, a news release said.

The defendant also beat the victim with nail salon tools, leaving the victim with scars, bruises and marks, prosecutors said.

Luong’s scheme caused the victim to continue working for her until a particularly violent assault led her to contact the Davidson Police Department, according to the news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 5

CarolinaCarolina
3d ago

So glad!! This woman was a total witch!!! She deserves more, but, at least she’s got prison time. Prayers of mental healing for her victim.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina man escapes courthouse ahead of drug sentencing

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday. Jeremy Franklin had pleaded guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin was able to escape beforehand, the police report indicated. A search ensued […]
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Arrests, Charges Man In Bestiality Case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A horrific crime, called into police by witnesses. And now, they’ve made an arrest. Amari Lawrence is charged with felony crimes against nature. A witness tells police that Lawrence was inside a car early Sunday morning on Central Avenue in east Charlotte, in the act of bestiality with a dog.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Nail Salon#Tien#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTV

One killed, another hurt in Catawba County shooting

The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Security guard shot at fish arcade in Salisbury

Davidson nail salon owner sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault, forcing labor on employee. A former Davidson nail salon owner from Charlotte has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted for physically assaulting and forcing the labor of a nail shop technician. SBI, ATF investigating...
SALISBURY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy