ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

Virginia’s Route 11 Potato Chips build sunflower oil reserve as war threatens supply

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVyjd_0gCzweby00

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Route 11 Potato Chips, a staple Virginia snack, will build four reserve sunflower oil tanks as they say conflict in Eastern Europe has disrupted the supply of this key ingredient.

Russia and Ukraine are the largest and second-largest producers of sunflower oil in the world, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture . But conflict in those countries has led to disruptions in production and shipping, leaving companies like Route 11 with unreliable supplies.

“Of course, prices have gone up exponentially,” a Route 11 representative said.

LIST: The most mispronounced places in Virginia

Compounding that is the increasing scale of Route 11’s production. The Shenandoah-based company, the spokesperson said, goes through “a tank or truck of oil a month.” In total, the company uses the equivalent of 450 acres of sunflowers each year.

Currently, the company gets its monthly supply delivered in smaller containers, which have themselves been held up by supply chain issues, but transitioning to a larger scale tanker delivery – and holding some of the oil in reserve – will save the company money.

“We’ll actually get a discount on the product,” the spokesperson said.

They predicted the project would end up costing about $50,000. The company recently received a $25,000 grant from the state’s Agriculture and Forest Industry Development fund, and Route 11 said Shenandoah County would match that amount.

LEGO manufacturing plant to open in Chesterfield after $1 billion investment, creating over 1,760 new jobs

Construction is expected to be finished by August, but the company is already looking for more ways to secure a steady supply of sunflower oil.

“It seems like the supply is going to be uncertain for a couple years,” the spokesperson said.

Route 11 is now turning increasingly to local sources, including a farm outside of Richmond and another in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia wheat tour assessment shows crop on track for quality harvest

MOUNT HOLLY— The sixth annual Virginia Farm Bureau Federation wheat tour on June 2 offered stakeholders a first-hand look at the quality and yield potential of the state’s grain crop. Participants toured 23 grain operations of various sizes throughout Virginia’s Southside, Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck and Hanover County—host...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Gat Creek Furniture advancing with expansion plans

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — An Eastern Panhandle furniture maker is advancing with its expansion plans.Calling it “the beginning of a new era in America — the return of growth in manufacturing businesses and employment in wood furniture manufacturing,”. Gat Creek Furniture in Berkeley Springs is celebrating a...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shenandoah County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
Shenandoah County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Industry
Augusta Free Press

Abandoned boats: A growing problem in Virginia waters

Whether lurking as hazards beneath the water’s surface or becoming eyesores as they drift ashore, abandoned boats are a growing problem in Chesapeake Bay waters — especially in Virginia. And they’re not as easy to get out of the water as they were to put in. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunflower Oil#Sunflowers#War
Virginia Mercury

Under new law, some of Virginia’s government fleet is poised to go electric

A new state law could jump-start the conversion of much of Virginia’s government vehicle fleet from gas-powered to electric cars by asking state officials to look at a vehicle’s lifetime costs rather than just its sticker price before buying.  “We believe this will drive more electric vehicles out there,” Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg and the […] The post Under new law, some of Virginia’s government fleet is poised to go electric appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Industry
Charlotte Stories

NC Roadtrippers Only Driving As Far As Virginia, Due to Gas Prices, Survey Finds

High gas prices and soaring inflation are reducing road trips by 272 miles. North Carolina families planning road trips will travel 48% less distance on average. A survey of 3,023 road trippers by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has revealed the extent to which soaring gas prices and rising inflation will affect families’ vacation plans this summer. North Carolinians surveyed say their usual summer road trips will effectively be cut by almost half (by 48%). Usually each average roadtrip is 568 miles, however, this summer the average is expected to be 296 miles (272 miles less). This is equivalent to driving as far as Petersburg (VA), and back. And it is not only roadtrippers who are altering their summer vacation plans. Car rentals have had one of the largest price hikes, at around 40% more expensive than the average over the previous decade. Coupled with price increases in line with summer travel demand, those vacationing over summer are likely looking to dedicate fewer finances towards fuel and travel.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

In Virginia, 2 primary races stand out

While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market

Move over North Wales estate, Virginia has a new most expensive home on the market. Offered at $39 million, the new build in McLean is $10 million more than the 1700s-era Fauquier estate that topped the list previously. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
MCLEAN, VA
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin doubles down on taking credit for jobs picture in Virginia

Gov. Midas is at it again: on Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, handed the keys to a strong economy by his Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, took credit for having been handed those keys on Friday. The latest is that the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy