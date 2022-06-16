ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bodies of two adults who went into water after a 10-year-old have been found in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcwCh_0gCzwa5400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNkdT_0gCzwa5400

The bodies of the two men who went into treacherous water to save a 10-year-old have been recovered, officials announced Thursday.

The discovery comes three days after the three victims, all Rohingya refugees, were swept into a rain-swollen drainage ditch tunnel in Milwaukee.

The body of the boy's father was found near the 1900 block of South Hilbert Street, and the body of his neighbor was found in the area of 1st and Becher streets, according to reports from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Those locations are several miles downstream of the drainage tunnel, near South 27th Street and West Loomis Avenue, the three people were swept into Monday evening after hard rainfall.

The boy has been identified as Muhammad Arman Bin Rashidullah of Milwaukee. His body was recovered Tuesday about a mile and half downstream from the tunnel’s exit, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

The father has been identified as Rashidullah Bin Abdul Hashim, 34, and the neighbor as Zakaria Bin Gonumeah, 37.

Muhammad and Abdul Hashim come from a family with one other parent and three other children, according to the Islamic Society of Milwaukee . Gonumeah leaves behind a wife and three children.

Rohingya people are an ethnic group that has been persecuted in Myanmar. Both families fled the genocide occurring there and came to the U.S. seven years ago, according to the Islamic Society.

A GoFundMe page set up by the Islamic Society to benefit the two families has received more than $22,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Friday morning.

"This community is an extremely tight-knit and very strong community and we are hopeful, and we offer our support, that they (the family) are going to pull through this and find strength on the other side," Lipski said at a press conference Thursday . "Not any one of us can imagine what such a huge loss to this community must feel like.”

Reports from the medical examiner’s office said Mohammed fell into the drainage ravine while he was chasing after a soccer ball near his home on the 3800 block of South 25th Street.

He entered the water shortly before 6 p.m., soon after a rainstorm had swollen the drainage ditch and accelerated the speed of the water.

Abdul Hashim then jumped into the water and gave his son a “bear hug” in an attempt to rescue him, but both became distressed in the water and were taken by the current, the report said.

Gonumeah then jumped into his vehicle and drove several blocks to head them off further down, according to the Islamic Society. He ran from his car and tried to grab hold of the two to create a “human chain," but fell in as well, according to the medical examiner report.

All three way were swept downstream, where the tunnel waited less than half a mile away.

A cousin of Abdul Hashim told investigators that neither Mohammed or Abdul Hashim knew how to swim.

Rescue attempts from first responders had to be suspended as nightfall set in Monday . By the next morning, Lipski said he was all but certain the victims could not have survived the swollen, fast-moving, debris-littered waters inside the 900-footlong tunnel.

The search for the remaining bodies focused farther downstream since then. At a 5 p.m. news conference Wednesday , Lipski said responders searched the length of the Kinnickinnic River from 1st and Becher streets to Lake Michigan four separate times.

He said divers, boats, people walking along the shore, drones and sonar equipment were all used in the search. Personnel from police and fire departments, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard have all been involved.

He also lauded community members for volunteering to walk along the riverbanks, but emphasized they needed to be careful.

The search had been complicated by rising and lowering water levels and excess debris in the water that could snag a body and hold it beneath the surface, Lipski said.

“The environment we’re searching is not static, I want everyone to appreciate that,” he said. “We appear to have a tremendous amount of community and partner support in this effort, so that propels you to keep moving.”

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12 .

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bodies of two adults who went into water after a 10-year-old have been found in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee

Comments / 10

Donald Wuerl
4d ago

This is such a sad day in Milwaukee. My condolences go to everyone that is related to the deceased.Let's all respect the undeniable power of moving water.

Reply
4
SUNSHINE ALVAREZ
4d ago

This situation really just breaks my heart. I am so sad about this and I'm keeping the loved ones in my thoughts. I am praying for your peace and tranquility during this awful time.

Reply
2
stuck in Milwaukee
4d ago

kind of makes you wonder how many other bodies there are down there with all the missing people in Milwaukee

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

31-year-old Milwaukee man fatally shot on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side. Police were called out near N. Cass St. and E. Brady St. around 2:18 a.m., Monday morning. Authorities identified the victim as a 31-year-old Milwaukee man. Police say the shooting was a result of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

14-year-old boy found dead at Nature’s Villa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old boy was found dead after his body was recovered from a pond at Nature’s Villa in the Town of Sullivan Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that on Saturday evening, the Sherriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from Nature’s Villa that stated that a swimmer had gone under the water’s surface and couldn’t be located.
SULLIVAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Body recovered from Northridge Lake: medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to a drowning on the city's north side Sunday morning, June 19. Police responded to the Harbor Pointe Apartments near 76th and Brown Deer around 8:30 a.m. Investigators said they received a call for a body in a pond, and when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
WISN

Man killed in shooting on Milwaukee's Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting outside Casablanca on Brady Street. Police were called to Cass and Brady streets around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. "I heard some commotion going on outside, and then I heard the three shots fired, and it was very loud," said Bob Schneider, who lives nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County drowning, teen's body recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District was called to the scene of a reported drowning in the Town of Sullivan Saturday night, June 18. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. A water rescue dive team was called in to search for a 14-year-old male in a swimming...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
wglr.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI
UPMATTERS

Two women airlifted following skydiving incident in Wisconsin

YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Milwaukee Fire Department#Into The Water#In The Water#Accident#Rohingya#Receiv
WISN

14-year-old boy drowns at Jefferson County campground

HELENVILLE, Wis. — Dive teams in Jefferson County recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy from a pond in the Town of Sullivan on Sunday morning. The sheriff's office said it responded to Nature's Villa at N2899 Roger Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a missing swimmer in a pond on the property.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities looking for info on box truck that caused $18k in damages on I-41

(WFRV) – A box truck driving down I-41 lost a wheel and allegedly caused an estimated $18,000 in damages, and authorities would like to hold those accountable. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 between 8 a.m. and 8:22 a.m. a box truck entered the median of I-41 southbound. The truck then reportedly hit the median cable barriers and drove over an estimated 120 posts and .25-mile of cable.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ozaukee County missing man located safe

BELGIUM, Wis. - Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an alert for a missing 65-year-old Belgium man after he returned to his residence Saturday morning. Mark R. Short left the Belgium Gardens Assisted Living residence in his own vehicle to a location on Highway 33 in Ozaukee County where he did arrive. He was not seen after he left.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtmj.com

Two killed in Milwaukee; 96 homicides so far in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year’s total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year’s alarming figure. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned. Two other people died in killings within the previous 24 hours. The 96 homicides so far in 2022 compares to 77 at this time last year. By the end of 2021, a record 197 people were killed in homicides.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Saturday injure 7: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least five separate shootings on Saturday, June 18. Seven people were wounded, police said, including one man who is in critical condition. One suspect was arrested. 12th and Walker. Police said a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy