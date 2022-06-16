Bodies of two adults who went into water after a 10-year-old have been found in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee

The bodies of the two men who went into treacherous water to save a 10-year-old have been recovered, officials announced Thursday.

The discovery comes three days after the three victims, all Rohingya refugees, were swept into a rain-swollen drainage ditch tunnel in Milwaukee.

The body of the boy's father was found near the 1900 block of South Hilbert Street, and the body of his neighbor was found in the area of 1st and Becher streets, according to reports from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Those locations are several miles downstream of the drainage tunnel, near South 27th Street and West Loomis Avenue, the three people were swept into Monday evening after hard rainfall.

The boy has been identified as Muhammad Arman Bin Rashidullah of Milwaukee. His body was recovered Tuesday about a mile and half downstream from the tunnel’s exit, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said.

The father has been identified as Rashidullah Bin Abdul Hashim, 34, and the neighbor as Zakaria Bin Gonumeah, 37.

Muhammad and Abdul Hashim come from a family with one other parent and three other children, according to the Islamic Society of Milwaukee . Gonumeah leaves behind a wife and three children.

Rohingya people are an ethnic group that has been persecuted in Myanmar. Both families fled the genocide occurring there and came to the U.S. seven years ago, according to the Islamic Society.

A GoFundMe page set up by the Islamic Society to benefit the two families has received more than $22,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Friday morning.

"This community is an extremely tight-knit and very strong community and we are hopeful, and we offer our support, that they (the family) are going to pull through this and find strength on the other side," Lipski said at a press conference Thursday . "Not any one of us can imagine what such a huge loss to this community must feel like.”

Reports from the medical examiner’s office said Mohammed fell into the drainage ravine while he was chasing after a soccer ball near his home on the 3800 block of South 25th Street.

He entered the water shortly before 6 p.m., soon after a rainstorm had swollen the drainage ditch and accelerated the speed of the water.

Abdul Hashim then jumped into the water and gave his son a “bear hug” in an attempt to rescue him, but both became distressed in the water and were taken by the current, the report said.

Gonumeah then jumped into his vehicle and drove several blocks to head them off further down, according to the Islamic Society. He ran from his car and tried to grab hold of the two to create a “human chain," but fell in as well, according to the medical examiner report.

All three way were swept downstream, where the tunnel waited less than half a mile away.

A cousin of Abdul Hashim told investigators that neither Mohammed or Abdul Hashim knew how to swim.

Rescue attempts from first responders had to be suspended as nightfall set in Monday . By the next morning, Lipski said he was all but certain the victims could not have survived the swollen, fast-moving, debris-littered waters inside the 900-footlong tunnel.

The search for the remaining bodies focused farther downstream since then. At a 5 p.m. news conference Wednesday , Lipski said responders searched the length of the Kinnickinnic River from 1st and Becher streets to Lake Michigan four separate times.

He said divers, boats, people walking along the shore, drones and sonar equipment were all used in the search. Personnel from police and fire departments, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard have all been involved.

He also lauded community members for volunteering to walk along the riverbanks, but emphasized they needed to be careful.

The search had been complicated by rising and lowering water levels and excess debris in the water that could snag a body and hold it beneath the surface, Lipski said.

“The environment we’re searching is not static, I want everyone to appreciate that,” he said. “We appear to have a tremendous amount of community and partner support in this effort, so that propels you to keep moving.”

