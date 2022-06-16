ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina area needs 14 reading, math tutors

Sun Current
Sun Current
 4 days ago

Eight reading and six math tutors are being sought to begin serving Edina area schools in August, according to a news release.

Throughout Minnesota, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors.

“After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track,” Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said in the news release.

O’Connor said no teaching experience is needed. Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35, 25 or 18 hours per week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans, the news release said.

Those who are 55 or older may gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Tutors may also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.

Candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible to begin helping students in August. To apply or learn more, go to join.readingandmath.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Education
State
Minnesota State
City
Reading, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Mathematics#Recruiting#Early Learning Corps
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
101
Followers
191
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy