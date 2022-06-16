Edina area needs 14 reading, math tutors

Eight reading and six math tutors are being sought to begin serving Edina area schools in August, according to a news release.

Throughout Minnesota, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors.

“After approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps and Math Corps to help get back on track,” Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said in the news release.

O’Connor said no teaching experience is needed. Reading Corps and Math Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35, 25 or 18 hours per week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans, the news release said.

Those who are 55 or older may gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Tutors may also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance.

Candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible to begin helping students in August. To apply or learn more, go to join.readingandmath.org.