Outdoor gear exchange offers affordable hiking & outdoor resale

By Samson Tamijani
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Summer means ‘peak’ hiking season, and with inflation comes the demand for affordable equipment to enjoy the outdoors with.

Crag & Trail is a new startup by a Huntsville couple that aims to alleviate the stress of finding the right apparel and accessories with an outdoor gear exchange sale for men, women, and children.

“Other outdoor towns like Asheville, North Carolina, and Chattanooga have really amazing outdoor gear exchanges that we love traveling to when we’re out hiking and paddling and whatnot,” Crag & Trail co-owner Taylor Pierce told News 19. “So we thought that Huntsville is really becoming an outdoor community as well and that Huntsville needed the same thing.”

Located inside Redbird Boutique on University Drive, anyone can drop off their materials that are in good condition to sell and make some money.

“You are going to go in and spend like $100 on a good hiking outfit, which is pretty unreasonable… The average person isn’t going to do that with a hobby that they’re trying out for the first time,” Pierce said. “So we hope to come in and give someone the opportunity to try on the clothes that fit them and buy them.”

This week’s racks last through Sunday and will repeat June 23-26 during business hours.

