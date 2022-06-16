ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Officer arrested for illegally accessing law enforcement databases, JSO says

By Samantha Mathers
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmGpN_0gCzvTt400
JSO badget logo

JACKSONVILLE — A police officer is charged with using law enforcement databases to get information on people whom he had no reason to investigate, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said it will move to terminate officer Robert Parrish’s employment following his arrest on the third-degree felony charge. He has been an employee for over eight years, working as both a bailiff and police officer.

“These officers are sworn to uphold the law and when they use these databases inappropriately then we take action like this arrest today,” Nick Burgos, JSO’s newly promoted undersheriff, said in a live news conference.

This is the fifth JSO employee arrested in 2022, among three police officers and two corrections officers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

DisabledArmyVetO3
4d ago

The law must apply to Everyone! Those who abuse our public trust and violate the law needs to be fired and held accountable for their actions.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Father’s Day gathering ends in shootout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says a Father’s Day gathering turned into a brawl early Sunday afternoon in the Phoenix area. “All I seen was blood, blood, and more blood. like, I lost it.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Over 20 people were at the cookout when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men shot when large fight involving women escalates into gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of shooting two other men on Sunday afternoon during a street fight just north of downtown. JSO said witnesses told them it started around 2:30 p.m. when multiple females began arguing and fighting in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man on the loose after Brunswick police say toddler shot

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Brunswick police are looking for 23-year-old Aaron Holland, who they say shot a 2-year-old Friday. According to authorities, witnesses say Holland was visiting a house on Ellis Street when he began shooting from inside the bathroom, striking the toddler with gunfire. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Police investigate shooting on Post Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 3600 Post St. The 52-year-old man has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently talking with a possible suspect. The shooting is reported to have started from a domestic-related dispute. This is an active investigation and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New report sheds light on inmate’s death at Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Details into the death of an inmate at the Duval County jail are coming to light through a report from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Daniel Taylor was being released from jail when he got in a fight with correctional officers. Paramedics were called to the scene, but within an hour, Taylor was unconscious. He would never wake up.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Parrish
Action News Jax

JSO investigating homicide at 5th Street East and Evergreen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a homicide at 5th Street East and Evergreen. UPDATE: JSO arrived to 1500 block of West 5th Street at 7:20 a.m. to find an individual in the roadway. When they arrived, they located an adult black male with at least one fatal gunshot wound. The age of the victim is unknown, as well as where the victim was shot. There is still no suspect information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Databases#Police#Corrections Officers#Cox Media Group#Jso
internewscast.com

Jacksonville Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters won’t talk

Despite scooping up high-profile endorsements, Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is keeping a studiously low profile. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters picked up another key endorsement Friday from the only other Republican in the race. JSO Chief of Special Events Mat Nemeth announced he was dropping out of the Aug. 23 special election and endorsing Waters.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
First Coast News

Man arrested for deadly 2019 Allendale area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced an arrest on Friday from a 2019 murder investigation. Daishawn Brown was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Northwest Jacksonville. Officers responded to a shooting in the Allendale area on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man killed in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s died after being shot in the head Thursday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 3000 block of Dignan St. in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, officers located the man with a single gunshot wound to the head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy