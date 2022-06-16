ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston eatery announces closure, final days of restaurant operation

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gourmet Fast LLC of Charleston announced Thursday that it will be closing its doors this weekend.

The establishment – which places an emphasis on fine dining without the extensive wait time – released a statement designating Saturday, June 18th as their final day as an active restaurant, citing a lack of walk-in business as the catalyst for the decision.

“Unfortunately, we are not getting enough customers to keep operating the restaurant side of the business,” the statement reads.

Gourmet Fast will continue to operate as an active catering service, however, and the change comes as a means of allowing operators to place more focus on catering. Although the statement – signed: Gourmet Fast & Staff – did reveal an intention to return to the restaurant business sooner than later.

“Gourmet Fast will be opening a full-size eat-in restaurant at a new location in the near future. As much as we enjoy you guys this is something that needs to be done so we can focus our time on our caterings.”

Gourmet Fast currently remains active as a restaurant, and those in the Charleston area will have until 3:00 on Saturday to enjoy a dine-in experience at the Ruffner Avenue location.

For specialized catering from Gourmet Fast, reach out by phone at (681) 205-2206, email at gourmetfastllc@gmail.com, or visit the Gourmet Fast website here.

