Hensley: Lakers in good hands with Texas Tech alum Darvin Ham at the helm

It’s been lost in the shuffle to some extent, but it was great to see Darvin Ham has been named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The hiring news had pretty well spread across the NBA before the Lakers made a formal announcement and held a news conference for the 28th head coach in franchise history.

With that said, seeing Ham confidently step into this new, highly visible role shouldn’t really be a surprise to anyone who has followed Texas Tech basketball or admired Ham’s work ethic on the court and on the bench as a coach. What we have here is a case of a good thing happening to a good person or how someone became an "overnight success" in only 20 or so years.

“When someone begins his NBA coaching career at the G league level and goes all the way through playing an integral role on the front bench of an NBA Championship team, it really speaks to a certain strength of character,” Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president for basketball operations and general manager, said in the NBA’s story announcing the hire, referring to Ham’s steady upward coaching trajectory.

For those who may not be aware, and it’s been a minute or two, Ham is a former Red Raider basketball player who authored one of the program’s signature moments in 1996 when his dunk shattered a backboard during an NCAA Tournament victory against perennial college basketball power North Carolina. The memorable play landed Ham on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine and catapulted Tech into the national spotlight.

Until the past few seasons, that team was one of Tech’s most successful (and most talented) groups, advancing to the Sweet 16 before falling to Georgetown in the regional semifinals. As a Red Raider, Ham was an extremely sound player who grabbed rebounds, set picks, played ferocious defense and scored as necessary. His statistics were never flashy, but he was a player whose particular strengths made his teammates (and the team) better.

In the decades since, he has gone on to a professional basketball career, first as player and then as coach. The Lakers’ job marks his first as a head coach, and it would be difficult to pick a gig with greater pressure and a higher profile. Los Angeles is not only one of the NBA’s most decorated and storied franchises, it is also the home of LeBron James, among the game’s all-time great players.

From Tech, Ham went on to play eight seasons in the NBA and was part of the Detroit Pistons’ championship team in 2004. Eventually, he moved into coaching and started his NBA coaching career with the Lakers back in 2011. He has also served as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, who won the league championship for only the second time in franchise history, in the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, who won it all two years ago, failed to even qualify for the playoffs this year. Head coach Frank Vogel was sacked, and the search was on for his successor with published reports saying the Lakers wanted a head coach who would bring a commanding presence to the locker room and who had ties to the Lakers’ way. In addition to James, the Lakers also have star power in Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Largely because of the presence of those three, the team was an early favorite to win the league title, but the Lakers struggled as a result of injuries and team chemistry issues.

Cue Darvin Ham, selected over a handful of other candidates, including former head coaches Terry Stotts and Mark Jackson. According to ESPN’s story, Ham was the hiring committee’s unanimous choice. That had to be welcome news for Ham, who had in years previous applied for several other NBA head coaching opportunities without success, but as he explained during his introductory news conference, things have a way of working out.

“Timing is everything,” he said then. “Like I said, I put my faith in God. He’s the master of all plans and I just want to take this time to thank all of those teams that passed on me so I could end up right back where I need to be with Rob and the Buss family. It’s all good. I’m good, trust me. You live, you learn, you seek out an opportunity and if you don’t get it, you just keep getting better and keep trying to add more things to your repertoire.”

Ham is a first-time head coach and will be closely watched to see how he handles the challenges of strong personalities and great expectations. What he brings to the Lakers will be some of the same attributes he brought to Texas Tech all those years ago – fierce competitiveness, a drive to succeed and the will to win.

In other words, the Lakers are in good hands.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hensley: Lakers in good hands with Texas Tech alum Darvin Ham at the helm