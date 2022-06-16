‘Low-key’ lottery winner from Ketchum to use money for something relatable. Here’s what

Mike Lloyd knew he had the winning lottery ticket three months ago. But the Ketchum man was “putting his financial affairs in order” before claiming his prize, according to an Idaho Lottery news release.

Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for the $1,000,000 raffle 168 days ago. Twelve days before the prize expired, Lloyd stepped forward. He had been keeping his ticket on a counter in his home, the news release said.

Lloyd is a long-time resident of the Wood River Valley and bought the ticket from Base Camp River Run in Ketchum. He sells upscale windows and grooms trails at Sun Valley in the evenings. He bought the winning ticket one night in October on his way to work, just the third day of raffle sales.

Lloyd told the Idaho Lottery that he plans to use his winnings to buy groceries and ski elsewhere in Idaho.

“I’m a pretty low-key person,” Lloyd said in the release.