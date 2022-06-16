ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football recruiting: Elite 5-star WR names finalists. Who's in the lead?

By James Parks
 4 days ago

One of the top prospects on the college football recruiting trail is closer to a decision as 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss announced six finalists.

Those schools that have a chance at signing the player: USC, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Inniss announced the schools on his father's birthday, but is yet to confirm a date when he will make his final decision.

Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

The service also rates Inniss as the No. 2 overall wide receiver in the class.

Three SEC West schools made the final cut for the player. His addition would be a major coup for first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly, who has already made a positive impact on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal so far.

Who's in the lead?

USC and Ohio State are the current favorites to sign Inniss, according to 247Sports.

The service favors the Trojans by a margin of 61.5 percent, compared to a 38.5 percent likelihood of his signing with the Buckeyes.

Miami also features largely for the player, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"That’s my hometown team," Inniss said of the Hurricanes.

"Coach [Mario] Cristobal is trying to build something special there and I’m interested and willing to invest into his ideas he got planned."

Ohio State, a program that has aggressively pursued and acquired elite receiver talent in recent years, is also considered a favorite.

Inniss had very high praise for Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline, calling the pair, "some of the best offensive minded coaches in college football."

