Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Electric Co. earns Texas Treasure Business Award for 78 years of family business

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Lubbock Electric Co. has been in business since 1944 and has employees who have stayed with them for 20-49 years. On Wednesday afternoon, the family-owned business also received recognition for its historic status from Texas government officials.

The company became one of about 500 Texas businesses to receive the Texas Treasure Business Award, presented by the Texas Historic Commision, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. In order to earn this award, a business must have been in continuous operation for at least 50 years, be in good standing with the state, and an employer.

During the ceremony, Steve Moffett, company president and son-in-law of the company's founder, thanked his wife, the employees and the community for their support.

"I routinely get a lot of recognition and credit for something I don't know how to do," Moffett said. "The (employees) are the ones who built this place... so thanks everybody that helped make this possible. We're very fortunate with everything we've been able to accomplish."

State Sen. Charles Perry and Rep. John Frullo, both Lubbock Republicans, signed and handed the award to Moffett. Both congratulated the company on its long history.

"We are kind of transitioning into a country that doesn't value loyalty to employers and employers to employees," Perry said. "This is what it takes to build a community, so kudos to you for being the company you are."

Frullo agreed with Perry, adding that 78 years is "quite an accomplishment. It's businesses like this, where there's a heart and soul, and not just about quarterly earnings."

People can nominate other historic businesses at thc.texas.gov.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com .

