Josh Brolin Interviews Himself In A Funny Swipe At Every Celebrity Chat Ever

By Ron Dicker
 4 days ago

“Outer Range” star Josh Brolin had to interview himself when fellow actor Jeremy Renner couldn’t make it ― and he nailed it. (Watch the video below.)

Brolin turned the reflective Q&A for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series into a parody of celebrity sit-downs, from the reporter fawning to the actor’s self-importance.

“Sorry, I don’t mean to make you uncomfortable,” says the baseball-cap-wearing version of Brolin. “It’s that when you respect somebody as much as I respect you ... Do you mind if I look at you in the eye, or do you want me to look down?”

The other Brolin later complains with a straight face that his 1- and 3-year-old kids “are really trying to take the limelight from me right now and it’s tough, you know? I bring them to school, and when I’m walking down the street, when somebody says, ‘Hey, man, I love your work,’ it makes it all worth it for me. But right now, there’s been a lot of, like, ‘Oh, my God, what a cute little kid,’ and I’m like, ‘Hello?’”

He revs up the vanity when discussing how he got the role of Thanos in the “Avengers” franchise and appears to fall asleep at one point. “Should I wake him?” the interviewer Brolin asks.

The man who was originally supposed to ask the questions praised Brolin .

“He crushed it as he always does,” Renner, his “Avengers: Endgame” co-star, said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Elon Musk’s Daughter Files To Change Her Last Name: ‘I No Longer’ Wish To Be ‘Related’ To Him

After turning 18 in April, one of Elon Musk’s children wants to ditch the famous last name. Xavier Alexander Musk, born male, filed papers in superior court of California, Los Angeles, on April 18 — one day after their birthday on April 17 — to change their name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The change reflects their new gender as a female, and Wilson is her mother Justine’s last name. The documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, state the reason for the requested formal change as, “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
