MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A gun training class in the North Hills sparked backlash. A few dozen protesters gathered Friday morning outside Midwest Shooting Center in McCandless. They said they were upset over a scheduled class about AR-15s. The protestors said in light of what happened in Texas and New York, there is no place for assault rifles in the hands of civilians. "These are weapons designed for the battlefield. They do not belong in communities. They are the weapon of choice for mass shootings, for attacks on police officers," CeaseFirePA Western PA Manager Josh Fleitman said. For about an hour,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO