Firefighters respond to crash along South Main Street in Palmer

In this update, young children are can now receive a COVID-19 vaccination, Granby Police are investigating a hit-and-run, and communities are marking Juneteenth. In this update, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-car motor vehicle crash in West Springfield yesterday morning, the Springfield Police Department is asking for your help to find 30-year-old Robert Jackson and his 4-year-old son Kaiden, and Pittsfield Police say a juvenile gunshot victim was found on Tyler Street Friday night. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
