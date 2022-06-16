ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge to stay closed at least nine weeks to repair 'chewed up' gear

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
OSHKOSH – The Oregon/Jackson street bridge — a key thoroughfare serving downtown Oshkosh — will be closed for at least nine more weeks because of a "chewed up" gear found during a routine inspection.

The bridge, one of three spanning the Fox River near downtown, was first closed around 2:30 p.m. May 25 after state Department of Transportation bridge engineer Jim McDowell noticed an unusual vibration during a routine test.

That led to the inspection of the gear box on the south part of the bridge where the DOT found wear on the gear. The state closed the bridge to all traffic May 26 and sent the worn gears back to manufacturer Falk for assessment repair, according to DOT Bureau of Structures supervisor Tom Hardinger.

RELATED: Oregon and Jackson Street bridge closed after discovery of worn machinery

The Oregon/Jackson street bridge — which carries an average of 8,500 vehicles a day — has remained closed since then, with the north side of lift bridge secured in the upright position to allow boats to pass beneath.

During a press conference Thursday, Hardinger said the DOT is "cautiously optimistic" that it will take nine weeks until the bridge will be open again, which would be around late August.

He also noted that the inspection found issues only with the operation of the lift, and not with the bridge structure.

"The rest of the bridge is sound and safe," Hardinger said.

The gear was missing almost an inch of its normal size and it was incredibly "chewed up," McDowell said. While Falk repairs the gear, the company will also do an analysis on what caused the wear to happen, he said.

After inspectors discovered the issue with the gears, the DOT had two other lift bridges in the area checked and they had no issues, so the state believes this is an "isolated incident," Hardinger said.

The cost for the repairs is estimated to be about $120,000, which will be funded by the DOT.

