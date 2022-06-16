ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuits pile up at Loveland Police Department

By Dara Bitler
LOVELAND, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Loveland Police Department is facing more criticism from the public after another excessive force lawsuit was filed earlier this week.

This marks the fourth major lawsuit in the last three years.

Here’s a look at some of the lawsuits filed against LPD over recent years:

June 2022:

Excessive force lawsuit filed in 14-year-old’s arrest

On June 15, the father of a 14-year-old girl filed an excessive force lawsuit against LPD for an incident that happened two years ago.

Three separate officers with LPD were named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit claimed:

  • Unreasonable seizure, excessive force, warrantless arrest
  • Violation of due process malicious prosecution
  • Wrongful arrest
All charges against the girl and her father were eventually dismissed.

Loveland City Manager Steve Adams also announced that an independent review of LPD will be initiated for the June 2020 arrest.

January 2022:

Lawsuit claims Loveland cop has history of wrongful DUI arrests

On Jan. 6, 2022, a man claimed in a lawsuit against the LPD that he was wrongfully arrested for drunk driving by an officer with a history of unjustified arrests.

The breath and blood tests Harris Elias took on the night of Jan. 4, 2020, showed zero intoxicants in his system, according to the lawsuit , filed in Larimer County. But based on his take on the events of that night, a Loveland police officer was intent on proving otherwise.

June 2020:

73-year-old woman with dementia arrested

On April 14, 2021, a civil rights lawsuit was filed against LPD and three officers on the behalf of a 73-year-old woman who was arrested in June of 2020.

Body camera footage of the forceful arrest of Karen Garner was released to the public , triggering a backlash.

Additionally, one of the officers can be heard saying, “ Ready for the pop? Hear that pop ,” suggesting that he knew that Garner was injured during the altercation. The City of Loveland would eventually arrive at a $3 million settlement with Garner.

Austin Hopp , one of the officers involved in Garner’s arrest, accepted a plea deal in early March for the second-degree assault charge . He was sentenced in May to five years in prison with three years of parole.

A second officer, Daria Jalali, arrived on the scene during Garner’s arrest and was charged with failing to intervene and failing to report the use of force.

June 2019:

Lawsuit filed after Loveland police officer shoots dog

A civil lawsuit was filed against the Loveland Police Department and City of Loveland after a police officer shot a couple’s 14-month-old dog.

According to the lawsuit filed by Wendy Love and Jay Hamm, the incident happened on June 29, 2019.

The dog was put into intensive care four days before it had to be euthanized due to the injuries from the shooting.

Changes at Loveland PD over the last 2 years

In June of 2021, the Loveland City Council created the “ Community Trust Commission ,” following the arrest of Garner. The commission is made up of 16 Loveland citizens, with the goal to keep local establishments, including LPD, accountable.

Sergeant Phil Metzler , who was on the scene following Garner’s arrest, resigned from LPD in September 2021.

In January of 2022, a consulting firm found that LPD should increase transparency, enhance the citizen complaint process, and update its use-of-force policies to “prioritize and honor the sanctity of human life,” among other recommendations.

The law enforcement consulting firm Jensen Hughes began its assessment in June 2021, a year after the controversial arrest of Karen Garner put a spotlight on the department and its practices.

Amid the controversy at LPD, Chief Bob Ticer stepped down on April 2, 2022 to take a new job in Arizona. Deputy Chief Eric Stewart is currently the interim chief for LPD.

Plumb Joy
3d ago

I'll say it over and over. The Mayor and City Manager needs to go as they and the ones before them are a part of the coverup and in not holding police chiefs responsible for the decades long wrongdoing. The city council needs to be looked at as well for clearly they can see what's been going on. Them vs Us!

Community Policy