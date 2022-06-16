ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilderville, OR

Murder charges filed in deaths of two Wilderville residents

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothy R. Olney has been arrested in connection with the deaths of Marilyn Janson (81) and David Janson (60) both of Wilderville. Josephine County Sheriff's Office Deputies conducted a welfare check...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Suspect Arrested, June 17

On May 28, 2022, Josephine County Sheriff Office Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 7800 block of Old Redwood Highway. They located two deceased persons inside their residence. They were identified as Marilyn Janson (81) and David Janson (60) both of Wilderville. The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Major Crimes Section were contacted to lead the investigation into their deaths. Investigators developed a suspect in the case and on June 8, 2022, arrested Timothy R. Olney (50) in the Bend area. Olney was transported back to Josephine County and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on the following charges: Murder I x 2, Unlawful Use of a Dangerous Weapon x 2 and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle x 1.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

7-year-old child dies after water rescue in Eagle Point

UPDATE: NewsWatch 12 has just received new information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that as of 8:55 p.m., the 7-year-old child in Saturday's Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away. The Sheriff's Office has informed us that the name of the child will not be provided at this...
EAGLE POINT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
State
Oregon State
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Wilderville, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS ENDANGERING

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged reckless endangering following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said at about 6:00 a.m. 30-year old Ashley Basgall allegedly shoved an empty shopping cart into the side of a moving bicyclist in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This reportedly knocked the rider off his bike and into the bike lane of the roadway, and damaged the bike’s derailleur.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

A Roseburg woman died in a single vehicle crash on Friday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 7:30 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious accident in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road, northwest of Roseburg. O’Dell said deputies...
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

21-year-old Roseburg woman dies in fatal crash

ROSEBURG, Ore-- A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as a result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies...
ROSEBURG, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon State Police arrest murder suspect

On May 28, 2022, Josephine County Sheriff Office Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 7800 block of Old Redwood Highway. They located two deceased persons inside their residence. They were identified as Marilyn Janson (81) and David Janson (60) both of Wilderville. The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Major...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Old Redwood Highway#The Major Crimes Section#Oregon State Police#Ford Explorer
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged DUII incident early Thursday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 a.m. an officer observed the 23-year old driving the wrong way on Southeast Jackson Street near the intersection with Southeast Washington Avenue. The officer saw the driver turn the vehicle around and observed signs of impairment. The suspect consented to standard field sobriety tests and allegedly performed poorly. His vehicle was impounded. The officer transported the man to Corrections, where he refused to perform a breath test.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Beware of new local phone scam in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriffs Office recently received reports of scam calls to local residents requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. The latest calls have a new twist and may or may not come from the number (458) 265-8938. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
worldnationnews.com

12 thousand marijuana plants in Oregon, 3 thousand pound pot seized

On Thursday, more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were confiscated from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team issued a search warrant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at a rural property in...
EAGLE POINT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Authorities Seize Over 12-Thousand Marijuana Plants And 3,000 Pounds Of Processed Pot In Southern Oregon

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (AP) – Law enforcement officials say more than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses were seized from a marijuana grow site in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was served at a rural property in Eagle Point on Thursday morning. Officials say the property contained the cannabis plants and 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana. Seven workers at the site were detained, interviewed, and released. Sheriff’s officials say the grow site had been under investigation for a month and there was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing. The sheriff’s office says a primary suspect has been identified.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

Pacific Pride arsonist convicted in Jackson County, Oregon

John Salmons, the man accused of setting the Pacific Pride fire on April 12, 2022, had been convicted by a jury in Jackson County. Salmons was convicted of the following charges: one count of Arson in the First Degree, six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Cal Fire arrests 2 men on suspicion of arson in Siskiyou County

Two men were arrested on suspicion of arson in separate Siskiyou County incidents this month, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Cal Fire law enforcement officers, with help from the Yreka Police Department, arrested a man in Yreka on June 9 and booked him into Siskiyou County Jail for investigation of arson and a warrant.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

SEDAN HITS BUILDING DURING THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged reckless endangering following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said at about 6:00 a.m. 30-year old Ashley Basgall allegedly shoved an empty shopping cart into the side of a moving bicyclist in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This reportedly knocked the rider off his bike and into the bike lane of the roadway, and damaged the bike’s derailleur.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Illegal marijuana bust results in seizure of more than 12,000 plants

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site in rural Eagle Point at 6:45 this morning. The property, located on the 1500 block of Old Dry Creek Road in Eagle Point, contained approximately 12,287 illegal cannabis plants in 32 greenhouses, and 3,000 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana. On the property seven workers were detained, interviewed, and released.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Man Cited After Allegedly Ramming Ex-Girlfriend’s Vehicle

Roseburg Police cited one person in a hit-and-run incident on Southeast Pine Street early Wednesday morning. Information from the RPD said that shortly before 4:30 a.m. a 27-year-old woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Sean Morgan drove his vehicle into her vehicle, striking her several times before fleeing the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DETAINED FOR TRESPASSING

A Roseburg woman was detained for trespassing Tuesday afternoon after returning to a car lot she had been trespassed from just two weeks prior. The RPD report said the 69-year-old was located on the premise of Lithia on Northeast Stephens Street at 11:00 a.m. after being previously trespassed from the property.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy