Congressman Tim Walberg Talks Inflation on Recent 7:40 Break

LANSING — Stephen Tinnin Jr. was at a smoothie shop in Ferndale when a stranger asked him a question: Have you ever gathered signatures for political candidates?. No, he told Shawn Wilmoth, owner of First Choice Contracting, he had not, Tinnin recalled to Bridge Michigan. Tinnin said he agreed when he learned he could make $3 for every signature he collected to help candidates make the ballot.
"The premises covered hereby shall never be occupied by any person or persons other than the Caucasian race and Gentiles only." That language is part of 1926 deed for a Manchester Township subdivision, according to Justice InDeed, an organization that maps the prevalence of racist housing covenants across Washtenaw County.
A cohort of 17 Michigan House Republican lawmakers asked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday to launch criminal investigations into Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, her staff and others in relation to inaccurate allegations of voter fraud raised in the discredited film "2,000 mules."
"As the top legal officer in the State of Michigan, you are tasked with the enforcement of our state’s laws. You have a statutory obligation to investigate reported violations of the law and we...
Adrian, MI – Garbage pick-up in the City of Adrian will be held on its normal schedule for this week, despite the federal holiday, Juneteenth, being observed today. As a reminder, Adrian City residents should have their bagged, household trash at the curbside no earlier than 6 p.m. on Monday and no later than 7 a.m. on Tuesday for pick-up on Tuesday.
The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
It's one of the most recognizable boxes on store shelves, but did you realize one of America's most beloved baking mixes got its start right here in Michigan? Because I sure didn't!. The Chelsea Milling Company has had roots in the flour milling industry since the late 1800s, but it...
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee Historical Society is looking for volunteers to join their team at the museum in Adrian. Before the pandemic, the museum was open to visitors five days a week…but then their doors were closed for several months. The society said in their monthly newsletter...
JACKSON, MI – One more step to bring a grocery store to downtown Jackson happened this week with the Jackson City Council purchasing a vacant lot on the city’s soutside. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. The city of Jackson has...
A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of peregrine falcon parents have lived in prime University of Michigan real estate since 2017. Just recently, the stork delivered them a pair of falcon babies atop North Quad near downtown Ann Arbor. The newly hatched chicks are one male named Conor and one...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the final appeal from Larry Nassar. “I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence. Nassar’s attorneys argued that he deserved a new hearing after being treated “unfairly” by Aquilina, after...
Adrian, MI – Michigan’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline was 18 cents higher than the national average of $4.98 per gallon. According to AAA, Lenawee County had a price of $5.02 as of Sunday night…just a penny more than Hillsdale County. The Jackson area was slightly...
Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson has purchased a vacant lot its sees as a potential spot for a downtown grocery store that could end a food desert on the city’s southside. The Jackson City Council unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the more-than-1-acre parcel at the...
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging other potential victims to come forward after charging a former deputy in Hillsdale County with misconduct. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office, which are five-year felonies. Given Barkley’s position as a...
Adrian, MI – Richlyn Manor condo community is under a Boil Water Advisory. Jack Dillon, operator in charge of the water system, told WLEN News in an email that the system has failed two rounds of sampling for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. The earliest possible date for...
Amanda Cater hears her laughing. She hears her name. She is struggling as the fourth anniversary approaches. But she doesn’t see any sign the Faster Horses Festival organizers, promoters or performers empathize or are concerned. “My daughter is gone and it’s just a faint memory (to them),” said Cater,...
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan topped its U.S. public university peers for the seventh straight year in the QS World University Rankings. The Ann Arbor university ranked No. 25 out of all global universities, both public and private, with Massachusetts Institute of Technology taking the No. 1 overall spot.
