Memphis, TN

Memphis in May sees significant attendance decline for 2022, projects record $1.9M loss

By Omer Yusuf, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis in May International Festival’s two biggest events — Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest — experienced notable attendance declines in 2022.

Memphis in May officials attribute that to this year’s temporary venue change from Tom Lee Park to the Fairgrounds at Liberty Park, about a 15-minute drive from Downtown.

For the first time in more than 20 years, combined attendance for the two events fell below 115,000. In the two years prior to COVID-19, Beale Street Music Festival and the barbecue contest had 175,330 attendees in 2019 and 178,478 attendees in 2018, according to Memphis in May data.

Organization officials project a record-setting financial loss of about $1.9 million from the 2022 festival operations. Memphis in May will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023.

MEMPHIS IN MAY 2022:From Memphis rap to the '90s: 10 highlights from Beale Street Music Festival

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BARBECUE COOKING CONTEST:Can Memphis in May barbecue contest still be hog wild at the Fairgrounds? 'Cue bet

The previous record financial loss occurred in 2020 when the festival sustained a $1.8 million hit after it was forced to cancel completely due to COVID-19. In 2021, Memphis in May presented two reduced-scale events due to the pandemic, but Beale Street Music Festival did not return until this year.

“Our fans were pleased we presented the full-scale festival in 2022, for the first time in three years.” said James L. Holt, Memphis in May president and CEO, in a statement. “We knew we would experience a significant decline in attendance because of our displacement from Tom Lee Park. The ongoing COVID pandemic, inflationary environment, and artist cancelations at Beale Street Music Festival also partially contributed to the decline in attendance.”

Memphis in May officials in a news release praised the impact of the festival on the local hotel/motel and lodging community despite the lagging attendance.

WCBCC 2022:Memphis in May: Meet the winners of the 2022 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS:Tom Lee Park changes are taking shape. Where does the riverfront project stand?

City-wide hotel/motel occupancy peaked at 88.8% during the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and produced average daily room rates topping $268, a notable uptick in rates, according to Memphis in May.

In a previous interview with The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Tourism CEO Kevin Kane estimated about 50% of Beale Street Music Festival attendees would come from out-of-town including all 50 states plus Canada and Europe.

Memphis in May’s most recent economic impact study in 2019 estimated the festival generated an economic impact of $149.1 million, produced $4.6 million in local tax revenue and supported 1,409 local jobs.

Memphis in May will release final financial data at its annual meeting in August along with its annual report and economic impact study for 2022.

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate, tourism and banking for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

Comments / 5

Rob Schools
4d ago

Until crime is under control I won’t be going downtown or Memphis in May events. Our pathetic city “leaders” need to listen to the voters. We are sick of the crime! The police need to do their jobs. Stop being afraid to enforce the laws.

5
5
 

