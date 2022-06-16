ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Man faces drug and gun charges after car chase that ends in crash

By By MIKE DETMER
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago

CAMBRIDGE — A 22-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug and gun charges after a car chase Wednesday night that ended at the traffic circle intersection of Church Creek Road and Woods Road in Cambridge.

Ze'khai Omaree Cornish of the 500 block of Leonards Lane was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with one felony and three misdemeanor drug distribution charges, illegal possession of a firearm and eight other firearms charges.

Multiple police vehicles participated in the chase in Cambridge that ended around 8 p.m. when the vehicle traveling eastbound on Church Creek Road when it struck the curb on the outside of the circle, went over the sidewalk and back onto the roadway before coming to a stop against the curb in the westbound lane.

Cornish was also charged with several traffic charges in relation to the incident, including operating a motor vehicle with operator or occupant under 16 not restrained by seat belt.

Court records show Cornish was also charged with misdemeanor burglary and malicious destruction of property charges in relation to an incident on June 10 in Cambridge.

Cornish is being held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Drug Distribution#Seat Belt#Ze#Leonards Lane#The Dorchester Star#Democrat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
192
Followers
253
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy