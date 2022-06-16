Man faces drug and gun charges after car chase that ends in crash

CAMBRIDGE — A 22-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug and gun charges after a car chase Wednesday night that ended at the traffic circle intersection of Church Creek Road and Woods Road in Cambridge.

Ze'khai Omaree Cornish of the 500 block of Leonards Lane was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with one felony and three misdemeanor drug distribution charges, illegal possession of a firearm and eight other firearms charges.

Multiple police vehicles participated in the chase in Cambridge that ended around 8 p.m. when the vehicle traveling eastbound on Church Creek Road when it struck the curb on the outside of the circle, went over the sidewalk and back onto the roadway before coming to a stop against the curb in the westbound lane.

Cornish was also charged with several traffic charges in relation to the incident, including operating a motor vehicle with operator or occupant under 16 not restrained by seat belt.

Court records show Cornish was also charged with misdemeanor burglary and malicious destruction of property charges in relation to an incident on June 10 in Cambridge.

Cornish is being held without bond in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com .